As much of the Midwest shivers through a cold snap, the University of Kansas Public Safety Office said students should bundle up and be careful — but shouldn't expect classes to be canceled.
Since Sunday, temperatures have hovered below 20 degrees. They are expected to drop below zero over the weekend. Because of the cold, the Public Safety Office has held daily early-morning calls to discuss plans.
“If we have weather [so bad] that we would have to close campus, we would still look to what is the safest option for the on-campus population," said Andrew Foster, KU's emergency management coordinator. "There will always be people working and learning on campus, so we have to make sure that we can create a safe environment for people to traverse."
Despite the cold temperatures, the Public Safety Office does not believe the weather will affect KU's ability to remain open and operate, as there is no forecast for freezing rain. The only day expected to see potential snow is Saturday.
“What we really worry about the most is freezing rain, [and] we always err on the side of caution,” Foster said. “There are a lot of people that commute from Topeka or the K.C. metro [area], so we do an analysis of the roads and make sure that the roads are adequate or at least that they're not shut down and blocked."
Although KU is unlikely to close campus this week, students and faculty have been warned of the cold temperatures. A recent email from KU urged those on campus to wear multiple layers, limit their exposure to the cold and plan their travel to campus accordingly.
Foster said the decision regarding daily operations is ongoing, despite current plans to remain open, as winter weather is often unstable. He also said, in the event of campus closing, it is unlikely classes get canceled as the majority are now online due to COVID-19. With courses likely to remain in session, students are now preparing for colder trips to campus.
“I’m from Texas, so this is really cold for me,” said Michael Dolezal, a junior studying physical education and middle school science. “The weather is making it hard to get to class because I live off campus, so it takes me almost 20 minutes to get to campus in the snow.”
“In high school, we would have cold days when there was a wind chill advisory, so it’s been an adjustment trying to figure out how to get on campus,” said Loewy Noud, a sophomore from St. Louis studying strategic communications and Spanish. “It's really cold. But honestly, I don't mind going to in-person classes [because] I would rather be in person than have to do things online.”
According to the University’s current Inclement Weather Policies and Procedures, a declaration of inclement weather can be announced without class cancellation. As Lawrence continues to experience cold temperatures and a lack of freezing rain and snow, the Public Safety Office will work with other KU officials to determine the severity of the weather and potential responses.