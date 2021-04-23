Director of the University of Kansas ADA Resource Center for Equity and Accessibility, Catherine E. Johnson, stepped down from her position, according to an email sent to community members Thursday.
The search for a new director will begin this week. Accommodation Specialist Abby King will serve as interim director until a new director is hired.
“I appreciate her contributions to a more inclusive institution and her advocacy on behalf of our students, faculty, staff and the community at large,” said Mike Rounds, Vice Provost for Human Resources, Public Safety & Operations. “Catherine has shared with me her sincere thanks for the many people who have contributed to and supported the ADA RCEA efforts over the years.”
Johnson emphasized that none of the work she accomplished would have been possible without the support from those partners and from the disability community, Rounds said.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity, and to work with the great partners at KU, and to have done some really substantial initiatives, and programming and policy work that have really had an impact on KU,” Johnson said.
During her time as director, Johnson created notable programs such as Mentoring Circles for Disability Inclusion and the Faculty Staff Council for Disability Inclusion, and held many events for the association, according to the email.
“The position at KU has meant the world to me,” Johnson said. “I had an opportunity to create amazing partnerships across campus, within the disability community, both within Lawrence and statewide, and within the nation.”
All further ADA RCEA business should be forwarded to Abby King or contact Human Resource Management at 785-864-4946.