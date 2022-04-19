Author and director of polling at Harvard, John Della Volpe, spoke on his new book, “Fight: How Gen Z is channeling their fear and passion to save America”, at the Dole Institute of Politics on April 12.
Della Volpe has directed Harvard’s annual poll since 2000, and is widely regarded as one of the leading pollsters in the world regarding political sentiment analysis; he additionally founded SocialSphere, a polling firm that worked with the Biden campaign leading up to the 2020 election.
Della Volpe’s latest endeavor details the generational trauma members of Generation Z have gone through, and how they are turning this “fear into fuel,” as Della Volpe said in an interview with the Kansan.
“What I argue is that there’s no generation since the Greatest Generation that has dealt with more trauma, more quickly in their lives [than Gen Z],” Della Volpe said. “Many other generations have similar traumatic experiences; the difference though, between Zoomers and those generations is that other generations had more of a balance.”
Della Volpe argues that despite this disproportionate amount of trauma Gen Z has experienced, instead of “checking out” of the political system, they are more engaged than ever.
“I wouldn’t necessarily blame younger people if they were sort of fed up and checked out of the system,” he said. “But instead they’ve realized one of the best ways to make themselves feel better, to give back to the community and to right the direction the country is headed is to engage in all possible ways.”
The Harvard Poll supports this argument, displaying higher rates of political engagement from Gen Z compared to other generations at the same age.
“We saw record turnout in the last couple of voting cycles from younger people, they’re doing something much bigger even than helping themselves,” Della Volpe said.
In addition to this higher participation, the Spring 2021 Harvard Poll shows a universal increase in hopeful sentiment from Gen Z regarding politics, compared to the same metric from 2017.
“The reason we saw a rise in optimism is young people, by and large, know their impact on reelecting a democrat to the presidency,” Della Volpe said. “Results incentivize people to participate.”
Della Volpe collaborated with many members of Gen Z in writing his book, including activist David Hogg, who wrote the introduction. Della Volpe said he was struck by the scope of understanding demonstrated by Hogg and other Gen Z activists.
In addition to activism regarding gun control, Della Volpe also praised Gen Z’s outspoken support of racial equity, both in society and in politics itself.
“I don’t think we’d have the first African-American female on the Supreme Court without your participation,” he said. “That’s a heck of a thing.”
Frequently mentioned in his book is the confidence and comfortability demonstrated by young activists using their voice.
“I think that these activists were able to instill confidence in young people that you don’t have to ‘wait your turn.’ The only way to address these challenges is for everyone to engage," Della Volpe said.
Della Volpe balances this acknowledgement of responsibility with a pragmatic view on the timeframe necessary for many of the changes Gen Z aspires to instill.
“I’m very cognizant that there’s just a lot on your plate,” he said. “Whether or not you’re on a college campus, it’s just a challenging time. I don’t mean for all of this to be accomplished by your generation right now; I believe that if you just continue to do what you’re doing, things are gonna get a lot better.”