University of Kansas law professor Suzanne Valdez has been preparing to assume the position of Douglas County district attorney over the past few months after winning the primary election on Aug. 4, beating incumbent Charles Branson and Lawrence defense attorney Cooper Overstreet.
With no Republican candidate running for district attorney, Valdez’s primary win all but guaranteed her role as district attorney-elect.
Valdez has taught law at KU for 21 years, and has been a practicing attorney that entire time. While working on a book about prosecutorial ethics, Valdez said she became concerned with how cases were being handled by Branson.
“Probably the final straw was when he charged a few women with false reporting [sexual assault],” Valdez said. “Charging survivors and victims with the crime of false reporting is just not- you may not charge the underlying sexual assault, but you just don’t charge them with false reporting.”
Valdez said she tried to recruit other people to run around February 2019, after Branson filed those charges. She finally decided to file in mid-April 2020, when she found out Branson and Overstreet would be running.
Valdez said the campaign process was unpleasant at times.
“It was during COVID-19, so a lot of it took place on social media and social media can be very brutal,” Valdez said. “It was unfair; I think both of the candidates saw me as a threat and came after me unfairly. It is what it is; it goes with the territory.”
Valdez said a positive aspect of her campaign was meeting people from the community, where she was able to learn about how much change was needed.
KU senior Zach Thomason was Valdez’s campaign manager. They got to know each other over Thomason’s two years in KU Student Senate.
“I’ve done campaigns before, like with Student Senate, but running [to represent] 25,000 people is a lot different than 125,000 people,” Thomason said.
Thomason said he believed in Valdez’s ability to win the election from the start of the campaign.
“I look up to her a lot and have an interest in law,” Thomason said. “She’s really such an impressive and hardworking person.”
Since the primary, Valdez has met with various people in Douglas County to prepare for her transition into office in her spare time. Valdez is also teaching three classes at KU this semester, rather than her normal two.
“The time that I do have has been spent interviewing all the attorneys and staff in the DA’s office because that was a priority for me in that I had to ensure a smooth transition with the office,” Valdez said.
Valdez has also met with the district court, court administration, the local defense bar and law enforcement. She has met with a variety of community stakeholders, as well.
So far, she met with representatives of Bert Nash, the Willow Domestic Violence Center, the Lawrence Community Shelter, the Lawrence Humane Society, Centro Hispano, Justice Matters, Douglas County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), Moms Demand Action and others, she said.
Valdez said that the job description of district attorney is fairly vague, but she has already outlined what she wants to accomplish in office and do on most days.
“I want to work on the important issues I got elected on, which is making sure we have justice reform, trying to combat systemic racism, keeping our jail population low, having better guidelines in writing for how cases are going to be handled, prosecuting serious crimes, and figuring out programs where we’re not putting people in jail for things that just don’t make sense,” Valdez said.
Valdez added that she wants to be present in traffic court at least once a month. A lot of people go through traffic court, and she said she thinks it's important for her to be seen by and talk with those people.
Valdez plans to retain and hire “a diverse group of prosecutors who are trained, sensitized to, and competent on issues of race, gender, and marginalized communities," according to her website. Thomason said he thinks Valdez’s hiring plans as district attorney will be good for the office and the community.
“What Suzanne is known for in the legal world is her work in prosecutorial ethics,” Thomason said. “Part of her job in the office will be ensuring there’s a standard for the work there.”
Valdez will take office in January, while continuing her work as a law professor at KU. She added that she will likely not teach during the spring semester, due to her heavy workload.
Valdez said she is excited to serve the Douglas County community, which includes three universities: KU, Haskell Indian Nations University and Baker University.
“I’m making a conscious effort to think about the specific issues that affect students, particularly sexual assault, which is prevalent on college campuses, so that’s going to be very important to me,” Valdez said.
Valdez added that her professional experiences and her experiences as a Hispanic woman have led her to this moment.
“I feel like this is what I was meant to do,” Valdez said.