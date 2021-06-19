Following changes made to the University of Kansas’ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging unit during the 2020-2021 school year, Interim Vice Provost of DEIB, D.A. Graham spoke with the Kansan about plans for how to best move forward.
In his new role, D.A. Graham is in charge of “laying the foundation for the Office of DEIB by developing an aspirational vision for DEIB, creating a DEIB professional development program with mentoring and consulting resources, establishing metrics for change and more,” according to an announcement from Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer.
“Our mission is to help make sure that all students, faculty and staff know that we are committed to improving conditions for all our students, specifically, and more importantly, our underrepresented, underserved, vulnerable populations,” Graham said.
KU has developed Jayhawks Rising, a strategic plan centered around three priorities: student success, healthy and vibrant communities, and research and discovery. DEIB is the second objective under the healthy and vibrant communities plan. Under this objective, the strategic plan says its goal is to have a diverse faculty and staff, understand and adjust the faculty gender ratio, provide a safe atmosphere for under-represented minority students, and ensure that a KU education is feasible for first-generation students.
In an announcement from Provost Barbara A. Bichelmeyer on Feb. 22, she and other campus leaders laid out advancements to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging on campus. Some of the advancements included revamping student evaluations to reduce biases of teaching assessment, continuing to work on inclusive classroom instruction, a new space for the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity and developing a mandatory updated training module on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Vice chancellors and vice provosts are working to create associate and assistant deans for DEIB within each individual school and some major administrative units at KU, Graham said. The longterm goal is to have DEIB ambassadors in each department, but Graham does not expect that to be accomplished for years to come.
“It takes years to make these changes, these changes are not going to happen overnight, but what we want to show is that we are making incremental progress,” Graham said.
With these changes, Graham wants to incorporate DEIB initiatives into everything at KU.
“So what we're asking folks to do is to overlay, you overlay DEI in everything that we're doing, rather than it being offset to the side,” Graham said. “We want DEI to be in the piping of this institution. That's the only way that we get to a place where we can start healing the harm that has been done in the past.”
The Student Senate and other campus groups have been critical in how KU has handled Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
“[The Student Senate] definitely acknowledge[s] that a big organizational transition like this takes some time, but I think that our biggest problem is that there was not really a lot of student input, if any, in this whole transition process,” DEI Committee Chair Emma Whitaker said. “And a lot of these changes should have been made a long time ago.”
As previously reported by the Kansan, earlier this year, the Student Senate’s DEI Committee sent a letter to Provost Barbara A. Bichelmeyer criticizing the lack of transparency within the changes made to DEIB and the firing of two Black employees from the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
“We think that that's just really horrific, that they would fire Black employees when they're trying to increase the importance of inclusion on campus,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker says KU has failed to do a good job at incorporating DEIB because they have yet to publicly stand with Black Lives Matter and yet to denounce white supremacy.
“I think that it's pretty important that they haven't come out and said, you know, that Black lives matter to really support their students and say that the students on their campus are valued and should be protected,” Whitaker said. “Instead, they're just calling for unity, and unity with white supremacists can be really dangerous.”
Student Senate is working to ensure that their work on campus not only benefits all students, but specifically supports marginalized students.
“We just want to acknowledge that the Senate in the past has not been a safe space for minority students, or, you know, queer and trans students, it has been a really white space,” Whitaker said. “We really just want to make sure that our goal is to start working on changing that, so that it's a space where marginalized students can feel safe and able to speak their opinions.”
Whitaker said the Student Senate is continuing their working groups project, which was started last year.
“[This project] will basically create some sort of report that can be brought to University Senate or the provost’s office, with recommendations on what can be done in various areas,” Whitaker said. “That includes Watkins, and [Counseling and Psychological Services], also curriculum, and [KU Public Safety Office].”
In addition to the several changes to DEIB at KU over the last year, Graham said the chancellor and provost made a dedication to grow the DEIB space, and with that, added $800,000 to its budget. Among academic and administrative units, DEIB and International Affairs were the only units to not have their budgets cut for the 2022 fiscal year budget reduction targets, according to an announcement from KU.
With the reconfiguration of DEIB, new positions have been created to attain KU’s goals of incorporating DEIB into all aspects of the university. Graham said DEIB is in the process of hiring an event coordinator.
“We're hiring an event coordinator, so we can do university wide, more robust planning for the celebrations for each month, heritage months and different things like that,” Graham said.
Graham said DEIB is working with Dr. Sarah Deer, a Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies Professor at KU, for a land acknowledgment project. The project will acknowledge natives who owned and resided on the land where KU sits prior to the university’s development. Graham said the acknowledgment will include many voices and will be action oriented, rather than “performative or perfunctory.”
“This is an educational institution, and DEIB should be a part of that educational process as well, faculty, staff and students,” Graham said. “And so that's a part of our goal as well, is that we continue to educate, we continue to advocate and that we continue to center anti-oppression.”