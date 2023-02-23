Editor's note - This article has been updated to reflect that Madrid Steele was spoken to in an interview, not in an email.
The Kansas Divine Nine is looking to complete its council with the reinstatement of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Iota Phi Beta fraternity at the University of Kansas.
The "Divine Nine" refers to the historically black Greek fraternities and sororities. Previously, all nine were fully represented at the University of Kansas on the National Pan-Hellenic Council. At the moment, six of the nine are on campus, and each requires two members per chapter to be considered active.
Current organizations on campus said they are looking forward to the new additions, as they will be able to foster a community not only for themselves but for black students on campus.
Eric Heard, a junior member of Kappa Alpha Psi, is grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Divine Nine.
“The Divine Nine feels like family, even when you first make it, it instantly feels like family,” Heard said. “We're finally able to define our own success.”
In 2019, there were five of the nine organizations on campus. At the end of 2020, the group added Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Madrid Steele, senior at Ottawa University, spoke on the recruitment and being a part of the university without being on campus as the Omegas are a city-wide chapter.
“I’m proud to be close to a city that has my chapter,” Steele said. “It’s been nice to have a presence in the community in the surrounding areas of Kansas City, and it’s been a very impactful experience.”
Recruitment numbers have staggered at the University. According to the National Pan-Hellenic Council advisor, Taylor Pullen, the incoming three organizations might not have the student numbers they need to return.
“A lot of people could enjoy being a part of something,” Steele. “I think it all comes down to students coming out and experiencing this. It’s a brotherhood, sisterhood, a community.”
The fraternities would welcome two new organizations, while the sororities would have one new addition. Junior Dominique Loveless, an Alpha Kappa Alpha member and the National Pan-Hellenic Vice President of Programming, is excited about having all nine organizations on campus.
“It makes me feel like our sense of community, specifically with the Greek audience, will be even stronger than it already is,” Loveless said. “We have a really tight bond, so imagine how that grows when everyone gets here.”
All organizations are known to be competitive with one another, but this group feels more like family, Loveless said.
”We’re actually super close. We have the utmost respect for each other, ” Loveless said. “It’s given us a safe space here at a [predominately white institution]. Finding other black women and feeling at home and comfortable in being my full self.”
Heard said although the group is family, a competitive atmosphere is brewing.
“As a Nupe, It’s going to make me competitive,” Heard said. “Every organization is going to want to be better than the next but that’s going to make us better too.”
For students on campus, this is an opportunity to re-introduce Greek life. Junior Chandler Prater, a guard on the Kansas women’s basketball team, said she was glad black Greeks are on campus.
“It gives me a chance to connect with a group of black students that are all a part of a special culture that extends worldwide,” Prater said. “I hope that more student athletes become aware of that side of campus. Especially with black students making up such a small percentage of all KU Students.”
It remains to be seen whether Sigma Gamma Rho, Phi Beta Sigma and Iota Phi Beta will be reinstated. Currently, the only hurdle for the organizations is hitting the minimum membership numbers.