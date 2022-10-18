About eight months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Dole Institute held a discussion on Thursday about Russia, China, and U.S. ties and the future of these alignments.
The event was led by Jack Zhang, assistant professor of political science at the University of Kansas, and Robert Ross, professor of political science at Boston College.
The discussion had an overarching question: will there be a new cold war? Ross said that while the world isn’t currently bipolar, East Asia certainly is. However, as far as America is concerned, he said, East Asia is all that matters.
“East Asia is a vital resource for both [the U.S. and Russia],” Ross said. “East Asia fronts the west coast and Hawaii, the most dynamic economic region in the world.”
Ross and Zhang went on to talk about relations between China and Russia and considered whether an alignment between the two was inevitable.
“In my world, an alliance is a formal legal commitment to go to war on behalf of someone else if that someone else was attacked,” Ross said. “[China and Russia] are not an alliance.”
Throughout the discussion, Ross drew upon examples from history such as the Napoleonic Wars, as well as the ideals that the U.S. was founded upon. The two also discussed how the United States and Russia are considered great powers, yet China is only a rising one.
“Post-Napoleonic wars…[in] the Congress of Vienna…the foreign ministers of Austria-Hungary, and Britain, treated France like a great power even though it was defeated,” Ross said, “because they understand that you treat great powers with respect.”
For more information about the Dole Institute and their talks, visit the Dole Institute’s website.