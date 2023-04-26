The Dole Institute of Politics held a groundbreaking event Tuesday for an artwork honoring former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, commissioning artist Stan Herd for the project.
The artwork is part of a monthslong celebration of Dole’s legacy, commemorating the senator who passed in December 2021. Herd will be working on the earthwork all summer and is expected to finish by July 22, which would have been Dole’s 100th birthday.
“The fun part about this is that we don't know exactly what we're going to do, but we're confident it's going to be cool,” Herd said.
Audrey Coleman, director of the Dole Institute, said youths from across Kansas would have the opportunity to engage in creating the artwork.
Former U.S. Sens. Trent Lott, R-Miss., and Tom Daschle, D-S.D., broke the ground with Coleman and Herd.
“We want to make this truly a statewide celebration of, of democracy, of Sen. Bob Dole and his legacy, and the Dole Institute and its relevance for many, many years to come,” Coleman said.
At one point, both Dole and Daschle were both party leaders in the U.S. Senate, Daschle said. What brought the two closer was that Daschle’s wife, Linda Hall Daschle, is from Kansas.
“He was the first person to suggest that we get together as leaders,” Daschle said. “He insisted on coming to my office, and I said, ‘Bob, you're the senior senator. You're the senior leader. You ought to be asking me to come to your office.’”
Sen. Daschle, who served in the Senate between 1987 and 2005, said he sees Dole as a middle-ground figure.
“Bob Dole was the first person to teach me that compromise is the oxygen of democracy,” Daschle said.
Sen. Lott, who served in the U.S. Senate between 1989 and 2007, said in a speech that Dole taught him the importance of the U.S. Senate’s work.
“I'm honored to be here and pay tribute to my good friend, that great American, Bob Dole,” Lott said. “I thought it was appropriate that this portrait is going to be in the earth of Kansas. Bob Dole was the earth and the soul of Kansas, a great American, a great leader.”