A record number of Americans voted early and by mail, and residents of Douglas County are no exception, said Kristin Salmans, President of the League of Women Voters in Lawrence.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in mail-in ballots and early voting. The rise in voters will impact election results, and possibly alter American voting policies in the future.
Salmans said as of Friday, Douglas County has a 78% ballot return rate with over 31,000 mailed in, and over 24,000 returned to the election office.
According to the Douglas County Elections Facebook page, the total number of ballots cast as of Thursday Oct. 29, reveal a 42% turnout in Douglas County and makes up 67% of the total 2016 votes.
In just three days, the Sunday numbers show that 27,018 ballots have been returned, and 31,956 have been mailed in, making for an 85% return rate.
“It doesn’t just impact Lawrence,” said Student Senate Government Relations Director Logan Stenseng. “Mail-in ballot voting will make our election more accessible.”
Stenseng also said a benefit of early voting is not having to rely on the ability to physically vote on Election Day.
“It’s voting by couch,” Stenseng said.
There are two ballot processing centers in Kansas, and they are currently working at a good rate, Salmans said.
In Kansas, mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 have a three day period after the election to be counted.
Both Salmans and Stenseng believe traditionally under-represented demographics such as young people, people of color and financially unstable people will show up to the polls this year because of pushes in recent years to vote.
Stenseng said there could be some hesitation with mail-ballots among first-time voters because the age group is unfamiliar with the mail system compared to other generations.
In an effort to prepare young people for the election, Student Senate hosted a number of events to assist first-time voters. Earlier this month, for one of these events, Senate partnered with Campus Legal Services to notarize ballots for students.
Stenseng said making the election accessible and voter-friendly for students is one of Senate’s goals this November.