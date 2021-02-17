Douglas County health officials updated the county's mass gathering limit and restaurant policies in a new health order released Wednesday, according to a release from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
The new order, which goes into effect on Friday, allows mass gatherings of up to 25 people, businesses to run at 50% capacity and businesses to remain open until midnight. Carryout, curbside pick-up and delivery may continue past midnight, with the exception of alcoholic beverages, according to the release.
“Newly reported cases and active case numbers are beginning to decline in Douglas County,” Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Director Dan Partridge said in the release. “As public health and partner agencies continue to administer vaccinations, we strongly encourage residents to continue mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. We are not out of the clear yet, but we are making strides in the right direction.”
Previously, the county's mass gathering limit was 10 people, and restaurants were required to close by 10 p.m.
The new order also mandates that outdoor events be limited to 200 people, and attendees must comply with social distancing rules, according to the release.
Entertainment venues, recreational facilities and parties are still listed as prohibited gatherings, according to the order.
Anyone over the age of five is still obligated to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six feet in public spaces, according to the release.
“As our community continues to vaccinate more and more residents, I believe we are finally beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic," Dr. Thomas Marcellino, local public health officer, said in the release. "However, we cannot let our guard down."