The Douglas County Commission voted to extend the mask mandate on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The session underwent strong backlash from anti-masking attendees. The mandate is effective until February 9, 2022.

The decision was in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. 916 new cases in Douglas County were recorded on Jan. 12.

Dr. Dan Partridge, director of Douglas County Public Health, started the meeting by presenting the latest COVID-19 statistics in Douglas County.

In the last six days, there have been 2,000 new cases, Partridge said. The total number of cases is over 18,000. The county’s 14-day rolling average went from 96 cases on Dec. 30 to 231 cases on Jan. 9.

“When we look at our screening, 22% of everyone who's getting tested this last week has been testing positive,” Partridge said. “So this is the environment that we're trying to respond to and why we're here.”

Dr. Thomas Marcellino, a medical consultant at LMH, and Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, who specializes in infectious diseases at LMH, were present as health experts during the commission meeting on Wednesday.

Marcellino said the Omicron variant is the predominant strain based on modeling from the CDC, as well as other sources. It is likely the one that’s spreading in Douglas County now, according to Marcellino.

“We have to be very careful about saying that Omicron is not as dangerous as delta,” Marcellino said. “We're seeing kids that are hospitalized at Children's Mercy. Children's Mercy is getting slammed with patients. We're seeing kids that are unfortunately dying.”

Schrimsher said the situation has exacerbated throughout the region, placing extra stress on hospitals.

“We are looking at going into what we call contingency and crisis staffing modes, which means we have to bring people back earlier than we would normally out of quarantine and isolation,” Schrimsher said.

Schrimsher said the hospital is going to cut back on elective surgeries, such as knee and hip replacements.

The commission received many comments opposing the extension of the mandate.

One attendee named Paul addressed the police officers present in the courthouse and said they swore an oath to protect the Constitution.

“I ask you to arrest these people for breaking the Constitution of the United States for inciting civil unrest for gross child endangerment, for negligence against the elderly and for crimes against humanity,” Paul said.

Linda Campbell said in a public comment that masks are harmful.

“Masks are not used to control disease,” Campbell said. “Masks are used to control people. Evidence has been presented to you that vaccines do not keep people from getting the virus nor does it keep people from spreading the virus."

Nurses, medical staff and doctors from Douglas County offered their support for the extension of the mandate through public comments over Zoom.

Monica, who’s an employee at LMH, said that masks have helped her family stay healthy throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“It baffles me though that those people that are so against masks and vaccines are the first ones to call the doctor's office,” Monica said. “But they stick their arms out and they're the first ones to ask for drugs to help them feel better.”

Russ Johnson, LMH president & chief executive officer, offered a public comment supporting the mask mandate.

“On behalf of the 1,800 or so folks who work at LMH and, and maybe especially for our clinicians and nurses, physicians and therapists and respiratory folks, and radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, people who work directly with patients every day in all kinds of aspects to heal, and support families and patients’ recovery, I really appreciate your deliberation on this,” Johnson said.