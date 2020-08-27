Local health officials added one sorority and removed one sorority and one fraternity from the list of University of Kansas Greek houses placed under quarantine order Wednesday night.
Pi Beta Phi was added to the list of Greek life houses that need to quarantine Thursday, according to a statement from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.
Kappa Alpha Theta and Phi Kappa Psi were both removed because members who tested positive all reside outside the chapter house. Members who tested positive will not be allowed back to their respective chapter house until the completion of their isolation period.
Other houses on the list are Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Nu and Beta Theta Pi.
There are now nine houses on the list. Individuals under the order are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are asymptomatic, it is important to comply with this directive, especially to protect those in our community who are at high risk,” said, Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County’s local health officer.
“In cases where contacts are identified in Greek chapter houses," he continued, "we consider them as living in a household. And household members are considered high risk.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, KU confirmed 222 cases of the coronavirus on campus out of 19,452 test results received — a positivity rate of 1.14%. Greek life has a positivity rate of 5.47% and accounts for 133 of the cases.
“As you’ve heard me say many times, our situation is fluid and can change rapidly,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement Wednesday about the quarantine order. “We anticipate additional county-issued quarantine orders will continue to impact the KU community in the days ahead.”
Two fraternities — Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi — were banned from all buildings on KU’s campus except Watkins Health Services for two weeks starting Aug. 23. Both organizations hosted social events over the weekend.
“We applaud our Greek community for participating in our testing efforts and for continuing to work with us to improve health and safety within the community,” Girod said.