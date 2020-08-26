Douglas County health officials issued a quarantine order for nine Greek life chapter houses at the University of Kansas Wednesday evening. They are in the process of adding another house, bringing the total to 10.
According to a news release from the health department, chapter houses involved are Pi Kappa Phi, Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Kappa Psi, Gamma Phi Beta, Delta Delta Delta, Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Nu, Kappa Alpha Theta and Beta Theta Pi.
The quarantine order only applies to those living in the house, not to members living in other locations, according to the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health news release. It is an evolving situation.
Health officials did not say which house was pending a quarantine order. Abby Wenninger, the Kappa Alpha Theta chapter president, told the Kansan late Wednesday night following the news release that the chapter had not received a quarantine order.
“This is one of the most effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are asymptomatic, it is important to comply with this directive, especially to protect those in our community who are at high risk,” said Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Thomas Marcellino. “In cases where contacts are identified in Greek chapter houses, we consider them as living in a household. And household members are considered high risk.”
Individuals under the order are asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.
“Based on the 14-day incubation period of the virus, it is most productive to serve the quarantine instead of chasing a negative test through Watkins Health Services,” Director Dan Partridge said. “If you are feeling symptomatic during quarantine, contact your healthcare provider to be screened for a test.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, KU confirmed 222 cases of the coronavirus on campus out of 19,452 test results received — a positivity rate of 1.14%. 133 cases came from Greek life, which has a positivity rate of 5.47%.
“As you’ve heard me say many times, our situation is fluid and can change rapidly,” Girod said in a statement about the quarantine order. “We anticipate additional county-issued quarantine orders will continue to impact the KU community in the days ahead.”
Two fraternities — Kappa Sigma and Phi Kappa Psi — were banned from all buildings on KU’s campus except Watkins Health Services for two weeks starting Sunday, Aug. 23. Both organizations hosted social events over the weekend.
Girod said KU will move forward with group-specific testing as needed, following the campus-wide mandatory testing.
“We applaud our Greek community for participating in our testing efforts and for continuing to work with us to improve health and safety within the community,” Girod said.
This is a developing story.