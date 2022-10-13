A burn ban is in effect for unincorporated areas of Douglas County. Due to a combination of factors on recent fire activity and weather patterns, Lawrence-Douglas Fire and Medical made the decision to regulate outdoor burning.
“While we can't be entirely sure of how the week will shape up, we do have an elevated fire danger for at least the next couple of days,” Fire Chief Rich Llewellyn said over email.
It is still unclear when the burn ban will be lifted.
“We'll continue to evaluate conditions daily and update our burn permit page as conditions warrant,” Llewellyn said.
Llewllyn also said that each morning someone from the Fire Prevention Commission will look at two sources to determine how severe the probability of a fire may be.
The commission will look at the National Weather Service’s forecast for Lawerence and a device called the Rangeland Fire Danger Forecast.
According to Llewllyn, these two sources determine whether or not burn permits will be available for that day.
“A Red Flag Warning is in effect for our area tomorrow, which is the highest level of fire danger warning that the NWS releases,” Llewellyn said. “Red Flag Warnings are usually the result of a hazardous combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures. Strong winds are a factor because they can cause wildland or rangeland fires to spread quickly.”
While burn permits can normally be obtained from the City of Lawerence, they are unavailable now due to the current burn ban.
“Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) regulates outdoor burning in the City of Lawrence through the issuance of two types of permits, either residential or commercial (depending on the purpose of the burning),” Llewllyn said.