In response to a demand for focus on mental health especially at the college level, Douglas County is opening a dedicated mental health clinic called the Treatment and Recovery Center.

The TRC facility will be opening up in late spring of 2022. The center will be available to anyone going through a crisis as they need it.

“I think it will be an amazing gift to the community,” said the Medical Director of the Treatment and Recovery center, Dr. George Thompson. “And really the community is giving to itself because it wouldn’t be happening if the voters hadn’t approved that sales tax. So I think it is something that the community itself decided that it needed.”

The TRC is currently looking for an Executive Director. Rich Failla, the original Executive Director, submitted his resignation on October first, Jeff Burkhead told the Kansan, who serves as the communications director for Bert Nash. The TRC said that while the search is ongoing it will not delay the opening.

The facility will have three different levels of care; the access center, 23 hour observation and a 72 hour stabilization unit.

The access center will function similarly to the one at Bert Nash. People will come in, get assessed, and from there determine the next level of care, whether that is counseling, medication, or a more intensive option.

The TRC however, will mostly serve as a quick and convenient option for community members to go to instead of emergency rooms, urgent cares, or other places.

“We anticipate about 85%, if not higher, of all people who walk into that front door will get served and leave an hour or two later,” said CEO of Bert Nash, Patrick Schmitz.

The other 15% will continue to stay at the TRC for more intensive services.

“We are providing more intensive services so that we can rapidly stabilize those people, keep them in our community, and return them to their home.” said Janette Kirkpatrick, LMH Health Vice President of Clinical Excellence.

Kirkpatrick said that a major advantage of this treatment and recovery center will be that it will serve the local area and allow for community members to be treated in a close-by facility with providers they trust.

Dr. Thompson said that around college age a number of different psychiatric conditions can appear, so the TRC will be available close by for them to get evaluations and plan their next steps with mental health professionals.

Jessica Thomas, social media and digital communications specialist at LMH Health, is a University of Kansas alum, and she is particularly excited about the difference that the TRC can make.

“Mental health crises can hit at any age,” she says. “But for me personally, I remember being in college, and there is so much anxiety around tests, image, friends, drama and all the things that can happen. It really impacts your mental health. So having this center in, not only a community where people can come from all over, but also in a college town … it’s fantastic to have that resource.”