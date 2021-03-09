After several University of Kansas departments received emails detailing a budget cut of up to 40%, students and staff members protested on Monday afternoon outside of Strong Hall.
Graduate Teaching Assistant Coalition organizing chair and department of history graduate student, Andrew Kustodowicz, said he was thrilled with the turnout, and thanked the student groups that were supporting GTAC.
“This is really a coalition of undergrads, graduate students and staff,” Kustodowicz said. “All of these wonderful student groups, like the Black Student Coalition and Jayhawker Liberation Front, are here, helping us. It’s that kind of coalition we’re trying to build, to make KU a more equitable, inclusive, better place to work."
The protest was organized by GTAC, the union that negotiates contracts for GTAs. Katie Hinders, communications officer for GTAC and doctoral student in the department of film and media studies, said it has been disappointing to see KU taking steps to “cut the most vulnerable.”
After the budget cut emails were received by various departments, GTAC held an emergency meeting on March 2, where they organized Monday’s protest.
Dozens turned out for the protest, which started at the KU Memorial Union. Protesters marched with signs to Strong Hall, where contract negotiations between GTAC and the KU administration were taking place inside.
Protesters chanted “stop the cuts,” while several students and faculty members spoke to the crowd on the steps of Strong Hall.
KU Associate Professor of American Studies Betsy Esch said “shock doctrine” or the exploitation of national disasters to establish controversial policies, is being used by the KU administration.
“We refuse to see the tragedy of COVID-19, which has disproportionately impacted communities of color, low-income people, and has resulted in loss of employment, housing and food security, to be exploited in the name of blindsiding the student and staff population that makes this university wonderful,” Esch said.
Jennifer Nielsen, a graduate student in the KU department of philosophy, said she is uncertain if she will have her position as a GTA next semester because of budget cuts.
“I’m scared,” Nielsen said. “I want to see a change of attitude in the administration.”
It’s unclear whether any significant changes will result from ongoing contract negotiations between GTAC and KU. Hinders said she wants the KU community to be aware of how essential GTAs are.
"If you start cutting all of us and requiring more from the faculty, you’re going to end up with a lower quality education,” Hinders said. “We care about our jobs and we care about higher education. We’re investing our lives into this institution. We want it to survive and sustain and we want to continue to give people good educations.”