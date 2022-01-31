This April on William Allen White Day, Dr. Sanjay Gupta will be joining the long list of William Allen White Foundation National Citation winners. Gupta will accept this award in person at the KU Memorial Union on April 28.
Gupta is a practicing neurosurgeon, as well as the host of the CNN podcast “Chasing Life,” and the chief medical correspondent for CNN, according to a University of Kansas news release. He was awarded multiple Emmys for his work.
The process of selecting a winner for this national citation is quite lengthy, according to Eric Nelson, who ran the selection committee and is the secretary for the William Allen White Foundation Board of Trustees.
First, all of the members of the board of trustees sent in possible nominations for the citation winner. Next, a smaller committee of trustees went through the nominations and created a slate of five finalists.
Then, the smaller group of trustees created biographies for all of the finalists and sent the information to the entire board. After going through all of the votes and Gupta was selected, the board spoke with him and let him know that he had been selected.
The William Allen White Board of Trustees believed that Gupta would be an excellent recipient for this citation because of his effort to inform the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know, if you look back at the beginning, there’s so many unknowns,” Nelson said. “I mean, we’re still dealing with unknowns now, and people like Sanjay Gupta help explain to the public what’s happening, what they need to know, how they can be safe, and I just think the fact that we’re able to honor him with this award is very much a sign of the times.”
Ann Brill, dean of the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications, agrees with the board of trustee’s decision on the recipient of this award.
“Especially in this environment, when we are in a pandemic, to have someone like him with all of his background and knowledge to be able to explain to people what’s going on, that’s a pretty impressive feat,” Brill said.
This event is in conjunction with the J-School’s awards and scholarships event, so KU Journalism students who have received a scholarship are invited to attend this event, along with their friends and families. The board of trustees and donors are invited to attend as well, which gives the students an excellent opportunity to make connections.
“[The event is] a combination of celebrating William Allen White’s legacy but also honoring and celebrating our students who are getting scholarships and awards,” Brill said.
Brill also said that this event is a good way to remind people how important journalism is.
“It also reminds people that what we do here at the School of Journalism is important, but in a much bigger sense, how we connect with people and how we really can change the world through our writing, through our persuasive communication,” Brill said.
This national citation is an important way that the journalism school remembers the legacy of William Allen White, as it is the only named school at the University.
“He was remarkable for his writing ability and the things he wrote about,” Brill said. “He really believed in the idea of community journalism, and by that I mean really focusing in on where you are at…but if you visit his home in Emporia, you see letters from Truman and Einstein and King George. I mean, he made an impact on the world.”
Chris White Walker, the great grandson of William Allen White, said that this national citation is important because it helps people connect with high-profile journalists. Walker is also the editor and publisher of the Emporia Gazette.
“This citation brings in great people of journalism and, you know, it gives students an opportunity to hear these people,” Walker said. “You know, it’s kind of the best of the best.”