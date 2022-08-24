Governor Laura Kelly hosted a campaign stop on Aug. 24 at McLain’s Market on Wednesday to encourage young individuals to vote in the November election.
In an interview, Kelly spoke with the Kansan about her campaign and her plans for the state of Kansas.
“I decided to come to the university because this is where young people are. Young people are incredibly important to the state and to the November election,” Kelly said. “I have been committed to ensuring that Kansas is a place that is a welcoming and inclusive place where young people want to stay or move to.”
At the event, Kelly spoke with students and staff about her plans for the state of Kansas, ranging from funding education, health insurance, and legalizing medical marijuana.
“We’re doing everything that we can in regards to funding,” Kelly said. “We are working very closely with KU in developing the innovation of the campus. We’ve been very engaged and we will continue to do that and continue to work with the University so that it can provide the best, most up to date, innovative education to meet the demands of today's students.”
According to Kelly, discussing her plans for the state with young voters provides her with more incentive into shaping policy.
“I have made it my MO to always listen more than I talk, but I also hear,” Kelly said. “As a member of the Senate and as a Governor, I try to put what I hear and what I learn from listening to others into shaping policy for the best interest of Kansas.”
The November Election will take place on Nov 8. You can learn more on how to vote and how to register to vote here.