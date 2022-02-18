The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published an article earlier this month about the effectiveness of face masks and respirators against the spread of COVID-19.
The article said that respirators, N95 and KN95, lower the chances of testing positive for COVID-19 by 17% compared to surgical masks.
Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, who specializes in infectious diseases at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, said this decreased risk is dependent on wearing respirators correctly.
“These are fitted to your face, you know, you have to go through a special process to get it fitted to you,” Schrimsher said.
Schrimsher said that wearing a respirator can be uncomfortable because it is tighter on the face, so she recommends wearing any mask that fits correctly as the best way to decrease the chances of becoming infected.
“A lot of people don't tolerate them for long periods,” Schrimsher said. “So, you know, for you, if you're like, I can't wear it longer than an hour, [it] gives me a headache, then I would probably say maybe that's not the best because you're inevitably going to be pulling at it and taking it on and off.”
Watkins Health Services does not require a respirator but provides students and faculty with a surgical mask to wear.
Watkins Medical Director Dr. Graig Nickel said that Watkins does not plan to change the mask requirement to a KN95 or N95.
“If they have access to a KN95, or N95 mask, we know that provides more protection. But I think for the majority of people, what we think of as the surgical mask is probably better than a cloth mask, but at a minimum, a cloth mask would be recommended,” Nickel said.
Watkins' highest number of positive cases at the University was reported from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 and has seen a decrease since then.
Nickel said that Watkins has not seen as many complaints about respiratory issues related to COVID-19 this semester compared to the fall.
“I think the fact that people have home tests, and all of the options to test, you know, outside of campus, some people are using those resources, which is fine,” Nickel said. “But yeah, it's a little calmer, frankly, than we thought it would be this week and this semester, and what we're hoping that continues.”
According to the University’s Public Health Safety Requirement on COVID-19, all students and faculty can wear any type of mask, but neck gaiters and masks that have vents are not allowed.
Junior Sammye Saruwatari said she prefers to wear two masks.
“I felt like the cloth masks as well are a bit warmer for the winter,” Saruwatari said. “But I do like to double mask just for that added security sometimes.”
If individuals would like to be tested for COVID-19, Watkins has rapid at-home testing kits that students and faculty can request.