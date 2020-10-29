This election, Kansans will vote to fill all 40 state Senate seats, some of which will likely have a direct impact on University of Kansas students.
The Kansan reached out to the candidates running in races to represent Douglas County to ask why they decided to run and what they plan to do within the next two years, if elected.
Tom Holland — District 3
Kansas Senator Tom Holland, a Democrat from Baldwin City, is the incumbent in District 3. The district includes Douglas and Leavenworth counties.
Holland, who was elected to Kansas Senate in 2009, said he is running because he has been working on three initiatives: medical cannabis legalization, workforce development for adults in the workplace and a homestead property tax relief program for fixed income seniors.
Holland was a co-sponsor for Medicaid expansion and said the bill is important for working Kansans who may be under or uninsured.
“Working families are unfortunately one medical calamity away from financial ruin,” Holland said. “We have to get that addressed. We can’t allow Republicans to get rid of [the Affordable Care Act]; that would harm Kansans horribly.”
Willie Dove — District 3
Senate District 3 candidate Willie Dove, a Republican from Bonner Springs, served in the Kansas House of Representatives for eight years. Dove said he decided to run for Kansas Senate instead of a house seat because he felt both the House and Senate needed new people and new ideas.
Dove had the coronavirus but recently recovered. He said he felt the COVID-19 restrictions Gov. Laura Kelly put on Kansans were unconstitutional.
“When you begin to tell people how and when they can worship, I have a problem with that,” Dove said.
A primary issue Dove is focusing on is an industrial hemp bill. Dove has been advocating for legalization of industrial hemp and believes it could be the economic future of Kansas. The bill provides a framework of producing, marketing and distributing hemp grown on Kansas cropland.
“Innovation has stopped in its tracks with the bill,” Dove said. “We have not allowed farmers to participate in the market as they have the right to and I would like to help get rid of the regulations [the bill has set] so our economy can flourish.”
Anthony Hensley — District 19
Kansas Senate Minority Leader and state senator for District 19, Anthony Hensley is running for reelection. Hensley, a Democrat, was a teacher at Highland Park High School in Topeka for 43 years and retired three years ago.
Hensley has been in the Kansas Legislature for 43 years, serving in the Kansas House for 15 of them and serving as Senate minority leader for 24 years.
K-12 education is a significant issue for Hensley. Hensley was involved in the 2019 school finance bill and was appointed as a conferee. Hensley also said he supports Medicaid expansion. He made a motion to bring the Medicaid expansion bill out of committee but fell one vote short.
“We’ve never had a debate on the floor of the senate on Medicaid expansion; I think we should,” Hensley said. “[If reelected], I will continue to push for Medicaid expansion.”
Rick Kloos — District 19
Rick Kloos, a Republican, is running for the District 19 seat in the Kansas Senate. Kloos is a native Kansan, bi-vacational clergyman and chaplain, according to his website.
“I’m running for Kansas Senate because I want to ensure a better Kansas for my family,” Kloos told the Kansan in an email. “It’s important to me that we work together [to do that].”
Kloos said education is a main issue he is focusing on. He said he supports Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson’s education redesign program.
“Mentoring young people and seeing them succeed is important to me and I will always keep higher learning in mind when advancing policy,” Kloos said. “Listening and learning together is crucial for the betterment of everyone.”
Marci Francisco — District 2
Incumbent Senator Marci Francisco, a Lawrence Democrat, is running unopposed to continue representing District 2 in the Kansas Senate. Francisco is the Assistant Minority Leader and has been serving in the state Senate since 2005.
Francisco is a ranking minority member on both Utilities and Agricultural and Natural Resources committees.
The Kansan reached out to Francisco’s campaign, but did not receive a response by publication.