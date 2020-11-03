Today is Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, and Lawrence voters will be deciding who will represent them on the Douglas County Commission, in the Kansas legislature and in the White House, among other races.
Here’s who is on the ballot and where you can cast your vote.
Local elections
Three candidates are running to fill two seats on the Douglas County Commission. Democrat Shannon Portillo and Republican Pam McDermott are running to represent District 3 on the commission. Democrat Shannon Reid is running unopposed to represent District 2. Read the Kansan’s profiles on each candidate.
Democrat Suzanne Valdez is running unopposed for district attorney after defeating current district attorney Charles Branson, a Democrat, in the primary election in August.
County clerk Jamie Shew, a Democrat, is running unopposed to keep his position as county clerk. Democrat Adam Rains is running unopposed for county treasurer. Democrat Kent Brown is running unopposed for register of deeds. Democrat Jay Armbrister is running unopposed for sheriff.
Democrat Ann Mah is running unopposed to keep her seat on the Kansas Board of Education.
Kansas Senate
In District 3, Democratic Senator Tom Holland is facing Willie Dove, a Republican from Bonner Springs who served in the Kansas House of Representatives for eight years.
In District 19, Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Democrat, is running for reelection against Republican Rick Kloos.
Democratic Senator Marci Francisco is running unopposed to keep her seat in District 2.
Read the Kansan’s profiles on the five candidates running to represent Douglas County in the Kansas Senate.
Kansas House of Representatives
In the Kansas House of Representatives, Republican Representative Ken Corbet and Democrat John Brosz are running to represent District 54.
Democratic Representative Dennis “Boog” Highberger is facing Libertarian Dante Javaheri for the Kansas House District 46 seat.
Democratic Representatives Barbara Ballard and Mike Amyx are running unopposed to keep their Kansas House seats in District 44 and 45, respectively.
Democrats Christina Haswood and Lance Neely are running unopposed for Kansas House seats in Districts 10 and 42, respectively.
National races
Voters across the state will decide who will fill one of Kansas’s two seats in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Barbara Bollier and Republican Roger Marshall are running to fill the seat held by Republican Senator Pat Roberts since 1997.
Bollier spoke with the Kansan about her plans if she’s elected. Marshall did not respond to the Kansan’s requests for comment.
Eastern Kansas voters will decide who will fill Kansas’s 2nd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Jake LaTurner and Democrat Michelle De La Isla are running to fill the seat currently held by Republican Representative Steve Watkins, who LaTurner defeated in the primary election in August.
De La Isla, current mayor of Topeka, spoke with the Kansan about her journey to a career in politics. LaTurner did not respond to the Kansan’s requests for comment.
Voters across the county and in Kansas will also decide between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential election.
How to vote
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Douglas County.
The City of Lawrence and the University of Kansas are offering free bus transportation Tuesday to help voters get to the polls.
Douglas County residents can check their registration, look up sample ballots and find polling locations through Douglas County’s website. Those who cast a ballot by mail can also track the status of their ballot through Ballot Scout.
Kansas residents can view their voter registration information through the Secretary of State’s Office.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on Tuesday, or can be returned by hand to one of the secure lock boxes located around the county, the county elections office at 1100 Massachusetts St., or to any polling location on Election Day.
Follow along with the Kansan’s coverage of results as they become available.