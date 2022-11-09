All major races in Kansas and Douglas County have been called after a lively election night. Here’s what you need to know.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article mistakenly identified Kris Kobach as a previous Attorney General. He was Secretary of State between 2011-2019. Derek Schmidt was Attorney General during that time.
Last updated at 1:19 p.m.
Governor
Incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly has managed to pull out a win, according to the Associated Press. She beats Republican Derek Schmidt, currently Kansas’ Attorney General.
In her victory statement, Kelly said that she was excited for the future of Kansas.
“The people of Kansas sent a very clear message at the polls yesterday. Kansans said we will keep moving forward as a state, full steam ahead – there will be no turning backward,” Kelly said.
She also thanked Schmidt for his service to Kansas.
“I want to thank Attorney General Derek Schmidt for his service to the state,” Kelly said. “We had strong, healthy disagreements on the issues, but I do believe he cares about this state, and that we stand united in our commitment to Kansas and its future success.”
Schmidt conceded via a statement Wednesday afternoon. In the statement, Schmidt said that although the race was over, there were still many issues to be addressed.
"If there is any disappointment beyond the immediate sting, it is having witnessed up close the concerning tendency of modern political discourse to veer away from discussing the great public issues we must solve together," Schmidt said.
Schmidt also said that he would continue to work for the state of Kansas.
"I know [Kansans'] desire to solve these and other difficult problems is sincere and lasting — and I will continue to be among those who want to make our state better, despite the gravitational pull of modern politics and mass communication having largely obscured so much of that discussion," Schmidt said.
Attorney General
Kris Kobach is rejoining the Kansas government, according to the Associated Press. He beats Democrat Chris Mann, a former police officer and prosecutor from Lawrence.
Kobach claimed victory during election night, well before any major news outlet called the race.
“Everyone loves a comeback story, and I am grateful to Kansas voters for giving me this opportunity to serve and for putting their trust in me. I look forward to defending the rights of all Kansans as your Attorney General,” Kobach said in a statement Wednesday morning.
Chris Mann has yet to concede the race.
Other statewide races
The GOP has pulled off a clean sweep of all other statewide races in Kansas, with Steve Johnson winning Treasurer, Vicki Schmidt winning re-election for Insurance Commissioner, Scott Schwab winning reelection to Secretary of State and Jerry Moran winning reelection to his U.S. Senate seat.
All of these races have been called by the Associated Press.
House of Representatives
The race that everyone was watching during election night was Kansas’ 3rd congressional district, pitting incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids against two-time Republican challenger Amanda Adkins. Davids won handily, according to the Associated Press, with 54.7 percent of the vote.
Republicans swept the rest of Kansas’s House seats, with incumbents Tracey Mann winning in the 1st, Jake LaTurner winning in the 2nd, and Ron Estes winning in the 4th.
Constitutional Amendments
The Associated Press has said the Sheriff’s amendment, requiring one sheriff to be elected in every county, has been passed by the voters. As of Wednesday morning, the amendment had passed with 62 percent of voters for the amendment.
Although the Associated Press has not called the legislative oversight amendment, giving the legislature more power over executive agencies and taking away power from the Governor’s office, all 4040 polling stations across the state have reported all their unofficial results, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office. If results don’t change, the amendment has failed, with 50.3 percent of voters rejecting the amendment.
Douglas County
Two major things happened on the ballot in Douglas County.
First, incumbent Democrat Patrick Kelly won his races with 80.35 percent of the vote, beating Republican challenger Justin Spiehs and Libertarian Steve Jacob.
During Tuesday’s election night party, when Kelly declared victory, he said that the community has put their trust in him.
“The community has put their trust in me for the past four years, and I think it’s really hard to get re-elected these days,” Kelly said. “It confirms the leadership I have provided for Douglas County is the leadership the community wants.”
Spiehs did not respond to multiple phone calls.
Second, a ballot measure asking voters whether they wanted the Douglas County Commission to expand from three districts to five districts passed, with 61.1 percent of voters in favor.
This ballot question was to address concerns by rural voters, who said they were being underrepresented by the current layout of the districts.