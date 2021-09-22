The Board of Regents wants to incorporate a university-wide academic workload policy that would dictate how much time KU faculty spend instructing students, the Faculty Senate president said Tuesday.
Members of the Faculty Senate Executive Committee discussed two policy drafts by the Kansas Board of Regents, one of which could affect how much time faculty spend in the classroom.
Part of the reasoning for the policy is legislators are asking KBOR to provide a clearer picture of what faculty do with their time, Faculty Senate President Rémy Lequesne said.
“One of the questions they’ll get quite frequently is what exactly do faculty do with all of their time?" Lequesne said. "They’re paid well. They only teach a few classes. What do they do with their time? And so in an effort to respond to that, KBOR feels very strongly that universities need instructional workload policies that clearly articulate the number of courses and student credit hours.”
Lequesne said KBOR framed this policy in a way that would allow them to show legislators that higher education faculty work hard and bring value to the state. However, some members of the committee raised concerns over a policy like this.
Fac-Ex member and associate professor of philosophy Corey Maley said if KBOR needs an answer as to what faculty are doing with their time, they can look at their contracts with KU and see they are researching.
“When I signed my contract, I remember signing the thing that said I was going to do 40 percent of my time teaching, 40 percent doing research and 20 percent service,” Maley said.
Maley said it concerns him that KBOR is focusing more on the instructional workload than the research workload. He does not know if KU faculty will be able to convince KBOR or the legislature to value what they do outside of the classroom, which he said could be detrimental to the university, he said.
The provost's office’s goal is to frame this policy as more accurately defining the 40 percent of instruction faculty do, rather than trying to add more work for them, Lequesne said.
However, Fac-Ex member and journalism professor Patricia Gaston said the only way for legislators to get a clear picture of what faculty do is to come to see for themselves that they are not “sitting here just doing nothing.”
“I have a feeling these people probably haven’t sat in a classroom," Gaston said. "They haven’t shadowed anybody. They haven’t talked to anybody. Why aren’t we having some of these legislators come sit up in a classroom and learn? To me, that is doing their due diligence.”
Faculty Senate president-elect and associate law professor Kyle Velte raised concerns with how the new policy will define what a student credit hour means and how that will affect her workload. She already does much more work preparing to teach than she does actually teaching, she said.
“A three-credit class, for me, takes 30 hours a week, probably, to get ready for and to teach," Velte said. "So I’m working 65-70 hour weeks sometimes. I don’t know what they think we’re actually doing. If they want to stay an R1 institution, they need to actually let us do 40 percent of our job in research.”
Lequesne said his goal is to get KU a policy that will do the least harm, and he will try to have a draft of the policy by the next Fac-Ex meeting on Oct. 5.
Another KBOR policy draft discussed during the meeting would allow students who attended certain community colleges to transfer to KU with up to 75 credit hours.
Right now, students from these community colleges can only transfer up to 60 credit hours. Students from four-year universities are currently able to transfer up to 75 credit hours.
The Edwards Campus already has such an agreement with Johnson County Community College. Lequesne has heard faculty there are in favor of the new policy, he said.
“They see it as an equity issue, because community colleges serve a lot of students who maybe have less access to four-year institutions, and so they see it as a good thing," Lequesne said. “But I know there are also faculty concerns about quality of education.”
University Senate President-Elect Ani Kokobobo said this also feels like an equity issue to her. She said students of color often end up in a community college setting because they have to.
“Is it a question of if we are opening up a market of people that we wouldn’t otherwise have here at all?” Kokobobo said. “If that’s the case, then maybe we shouldn’t be territorial.”
Gaston said she agreed, and the university should be more welcoming to different students.
“We don’t need to be preventing anyone from coming here at all," Gaston said. “If they can pay and they can do the work, let them come.”
Fac-Ex member and associate professor of Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies Nick Syrett said the question is whether the university wants to stick with the current 60-hour credit limit and have transfer students take more credit hours at KU, or allow students to transfer more credit hours and expand the demographic of students.
“If we accept more credits, that’s fewer credits that a transfer student would take with us and fewer credits with the university, but then there’s the issue that Ani mentioned: Does it actually open up a broader market of people who would never come here who would then come here?” Syrett said.
University Senate President Hossein Saiedian said KBOR should be voting on this policy soon.