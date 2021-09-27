As the University of Kansas University Senate prepares to hold public hearings for academic programs slated to be discontinued, faculty in these programs are preparing for change.
Hearings began Monday. Most of the 16 programs involved will still continue in another form. However, programs like Visual Art Education are slated to be discontinued.
Associate professor Liz Kowalchuk said she wants the program to stay and is working on a proposal to keep it at the university.
“We provide a place for students to explore ideas and issues that they don’t get in any other school. Kids stay in school because of the arts,” Kowalchuk said. "They graduate because of the arts."
The Visual Arts Education program teaches students how to become K-12 art teachers. Kowalchuk thinks eliminating the program will have detrimental effects on the next generation of art students.
Not only will there eventually be a lack of art teachers available, but also, students who are trying to become elementary school teachers won’t be able to take Visual Arts Education courses to learn how to use art to teach, she said.
“We are going to be sending people out who don’t have any background, any education in the arts, to be classroom teachers,” Kowalchuk said. “We are a little program, but we have a big impact.”
Kowalchuk said it feels like the administration was forced to make budget cuts and went for her program as “the low-hanging fruit” due to its smaller size.
“It’s lack of leadership, and I think we know that,” Kowalchuk said. “They’re not looking for a solution. They’re looking for budget savings. The college has decided that the arts are just not the future of KU.”
Kowalchuk said she doubts cutting the program will save much money since it already uses limited funding. She also said they will lose money by turning away prospective students who would have enrolled in the Visual Art Education program.
Kowalchuk has already had conversations with prospective students who reached out to her, confused as to why they could no longer apply to the program.
“They’re so focused on KU that they don’t understand that people come to KU specifically for the arts,” she said.
Junior Zoe Vincent came to KU to study Visual Art Education because she was inspired by her art teachers growing up. She said the program cut is making her concerned for the future of the arts in schools.
“I think cutting Visual Arts Education is like cutting the whole head off the department because, if you don’t make art teachers, how are you going to get more art students?” she said. “There are already schools that go without art because they can’t find the teachers or funding, and now we’re just contributing to that problem.”
Sophomore Sierra McCloskey came here as a nontraditional student who served in the Navy for five years and wanted to come back to school to find a career she enjoyed in the arts.
“The arts can be a de-stressor for kids in school. A lot of troubled kids actually enjoy the arts,” she said. “All my art teachers really influenced me throughout the years. So, I want to do that for my own students when I become a teacher.”
The decision to cut Visual Art Education has other faculty in the Art Department on edge as to whether their program might be next, Kowalchuk said.
“If they can do that to art education, then they’ll do it to anybody. A lot of people are worried, and we are worried for the department too,” she said.
The Slavic and Eurasian Languages and Literatures department will merge with the Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies and the German Studies program, both of which are programs slated to be discontinued as well, chair Ani Kokobobo said.
“We’ll have the same degrees. We’ll have the same classes. The main change for us is that we will have new faculty,” Kokobobo said. “Any transition like this can feel stressful. We are just trying to make the best of it. We are going to be able to sustain all of our programs, and we are also excited to work together.”
The Center for Russian, East European & Eurasian Studies will still exist primarily as a resource center, but its programs and the department itself will be available, Kokobobo said.
The German Studies program will also still have its degrees available under the newly merged program, she said.
“We are small departments. We fight hard to get students. It was really hard to go through all this, but I think we are hoping to grow in a positive direction out of this and build some new synergies and connections with each other,” Kokobobo said.
The Classical Languages and Classical Antiquity majors in the department will be merged under one new program called Classics, chair Tara Welch said.
“Students can pursue a concentration in languages or archaeology or humanities, but it’s all under one major code,” Welch said.
The Classics program is looking to update and revise the newly merged major, she said.
“We took it as an opportunity to reflect what’s going on in our field, our faculty interests, what’s going on at the university and what students want and need now,” Welch said. “We’re pretty excited about it."
The Classics program will offer around 15-20 new courses under the new major, she said. Ancient Greek Athletics in the Olympic Games and War in Society in Greece and Rome are two new Classics courses that will be offered this spring.
“The War in Society course looks at all kinds of things from reasons to go to war, to warrior culture and heroism, to trauma responses, to who makes the decisions and the impact of war on domestic policy and things like that,” Welch said.
Hearings begin via Zoom this Monday and are open to the public. No decisions are final until the hearings are completed. You can find more information and links to the live streams here https://governance.ku.edu/ActivePrograms. To participate in a hearing, contact govern@ku.edu for access to the Zoom link.