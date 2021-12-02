What is considered an excused student absence continued to be a point of discussion for two faculty committees during a meeting Tuesday.

During the Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting, faculty debated the level of explicit guidance the policy should include.

Under current guidelines, only religious observances are codified as an acceptable reason for an excused absence, according to University of Kansas Senate Rules and Regulations.

However, Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Chair Susan Williams said she has advocated since 2014 for additions to the policy that would allow accommodations for students in the military, student-athletes and those who have “unforeseen life events,” among other things.

In 2014, the Faculty Rights, Privileges and Responsibilities Committee (FRPR) rejected the proposed additions because the committee felt they would infringe on the faculty’s discretion to decide what is considered an acceptable reason for an excused absence, Williams said.

“At that time, FRPR decided that it was not in line with faculty rights to determine what should be in their absence policy, and the proposed idea never made it past FRPR,” Williams said.

Fac-Ex has come to a general consensus that the FRPR Committee’s approval of the additions is something they would need before sending the policy to University Senate for a vote.

Another reason for the delay of the proposed additions to the excused absence policy in 2014 was other schools had not taken similar steps yet.

“The discussion in 2014 really centered around the fact that other AAU institutions did not have other policies related to excused absences and that KU didn’t really want to be at the front of that ledge in terms of creating a policy,” Williams said.

However, since then, schools such as Duke University, the University of Michigan and the University of Maryland all have updated excused absence policies that include things such as military duty, illness, death in the family, jury duty and university-sponsored events, such as athletics, band and debate, Williams said.

She said the main reason to update the policy is to provide guidance for students and instructors on how to navigate excused absences and provide a list of things that would definitely be excused, so there is no confusion or debate.

“Many of our faculty members are reasonable about excused absences and missed class time for things that are outside of a student’s control,” Williams said. “I hear many, many cases each semester where faculty members are not necessarily being very reasonable.”

Williams said she knows of a KU student who lost a parent in a car accident earlier this year and was still expected by two instructors to turn in homework and a quiz that same week.

Williams is also a faculty athletic representative and has been hearing of cases where student-athletes are being penalized for missing class for athletic events, she said.

“Those are the types of things students shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they’re going to be excused from missing classes for cases like that,” Williams said.

FRPR Committee member Emma Scioli, who also attended the meeting, said the committee is sympathetic to some of the issues students are facing that are causing them to miss class.

“I think all faculty now, and especially those in FRPR, feel differently based on what’s happened in the past year, let alone what’s happened in the past eight years since this policy first started making the rounds,” Scioli said. “I do think the climate right now is particularly ripe for seeing a change like this put forward.”

However, the committee is concerned about how punishable violations of the policy would be and how that might infringe on faculty rights, Scioli said.

“I think one question that could be answered would be just how binding is this policy?” Scioli said.

Members of the FRPR Committee were also wary of the language of “unforeseen life events” as a reason for an excused absence because of its ambiguity, Scioli said.

“People on the committee are worried that other things could be brought in that one could claim was an ‘unforeseen life event’ when a faculty member might not see it that way, and then that has to go to some sort of arbitration that eats up a lot of time,” Scioli said.

However, Williams said she was simply using language already codified for reasons for an excused absence for a final exam. The University Senate Rules and Regulations lists “verifiable unforeseen life events” as a reason for an excused absence during finals week, Williams said.

The inconsistency between the excused absence policies for regular class time and exams versus final exams is another reason why Williams sees a reason to update the general excused absence policy, she said.

Scioli said another reason the committee was wary of the proposed additions was they felt as though most faculty members already provide accommodations for most of the things listed in the new policy.

“People feel that, for the most part, faculty are doing this already, and there is no need for a policy because this is basically what everyone’s doing,” Scioli said. “There just doesn’t seem to be enough hard evidence that people are violating this policy left and right.”

However, Faculty Senate President Rémy Lequesne said the university might need to at least update the policy to accommodate survivors of sexual assault.

“I’ve heard in some of the conversations we’ve had related to sexual assault on campus, around campus,” Lequesne said. “There are students who have not been given reasonable accommodations following that sort of event, and that’s a concern that’s been raised by the CARE Coordinator and others at KU.

Kansas State University has an office equivalent to KU’s Office of Student Affairs that has a form students can fill out to get “unforeseen life events” verified and accepted as a reason for excused absences, Williams said.

Vice Provost for Student Affairs Tammara Durham said she would be open to implementing a similar process at KU, Williams said.

A process like this might be more reasonable to present to the FRPR Committee because they would rather the “unforeseen life events” be handled by an intermediate entity, Scioli said. They know a lot more about students and could streamline the process of verifying and accepting those requests.

“The thought of a barrage of students coming to them every week saying, ‘I have this unforeseen life event, I have this and that,’ people were really concerned about the burden on faculty for having to deal with these,” Scioli said.

A process like that would be helpful to faculty instead of coming directly to them, said Corey Maley, Fac-Ex member.

“That sounds like a great solution to me,” Maley said. “Then there’d be some institutional memory, and they would figure out how to handle these things efficiently and fairly in a way that we couldn’t possibly do."

Fac-Ex member Nick Syrett said he worked at another university that had an office for students to go see to get “unforeseen life events” verified and accepted as excused absences, and it worked well.

“You were just told what to do and what counted, and you just followed the rules,” Syrett said.

Williams said she agrees a process for students with “unforeseen life events” would be a good idea, however, there should still be certain things that are not questionable that should be codified as reasons for an excused absence, such as military duty and school-sponsored events.

“The things that require maybe a little bit more documentation or verifying could be its own separate paragraph or discussed separately from the things that are a little more concrete,” Williams said

If Williams could revise the additions to specify more on “unforeseen life events” and the degree to which this policy would be enforced, the committee would consider it, Scioli said.

“I think most people I have spoken to are really supportive of the spirit of it,” Scioli said. “But it’s just if we could work sensibly to get the language to a place where people of all different constituencies on the faculty could see it as productive and not kind of encroaching upon rights, it could certainly get an endorsement from the majority of FRPR.

Williams is going to work on revising the policy and hopes to have a new draft to present to the FRPR Committee by January or early February, she said.