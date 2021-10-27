Two faculty committees have continued to debate the discretion faculty should have over what is considered an excused student absence, discussed in a Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting Tuesday.

Under current policy, only religious observances are codified as an acceptable reason for an excused absence, according to University Senate Rules and Regulations.

However, some faculty think this policy should be expanded to allow accommodations for students with mental or physical disabilities, who take care of an ill relative or friend, who are in the military or who are student-athletes, among other things, Faculty Senate President Rémy Lequesne said.

The proposed changes have the Faculty Rights, Privileges and Responsibilities Committee concerned about eliminating faculty rights to use their own discretion in excusing absences, member of the committee and Fac-Ex member Patricia Gaston said.

Yet the Faculty Senate Executive Committee discussed moving forward with the draft of proposed additions to the University Senate Rules and Regulations policy in their meeting Tuesday.

Lequesne said Vice Provost for Academic Success Susan Klusmeier and Chair of Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Susan Williams have both advocated for the proposed additions to the policy. Williams specifically has been pushing the policy change for years, Lequesne said.

The reasoning behind the proposed additions is some instructors’ inability to be flexible when students have acceptable reasons to miss class, Lequesne said.

“It comes from, I guess, a resistance from some faculty to provide reasonable accommodations for athletes, active service members and folks with other reasonable needs for absences from class,” he said.

The proposed additions have been sent back to Fac-Ex by the Faculty Rights, Privileges and Responsibilities Committee twice, Executive Assistant for University Governance Kathy Reed said.

“It keeps getting stuck," Lequesne said. "It doesn’t inspire committee support.”

When the committee looked at the policy change most recently, about half were unwilling to support any version of this, and the other half seemed open to the changes with some revisions, Lequesne said.

Gaston said the main reason for disapproving the policy change is because the committee wants to make sure faculty retain their rights in the classroom.

“Folks in the committee felt like a lot more leeway was given to students, and they wanted to still retain their rights in the classroom to be in charge,” Gaston said.

However, Gaston said she would like to think most faculty are decent people, but said she understands not all of them are empathetic when considering excusing an absence and thinks there should be some parameters in place to prevent faculty from being unreasonable in this regard.

“I know everybody isn’t kind or doesn’t have any empathy for other people and problems,” she said.

Fac-Ex member Nick Syrett asked if Fac-Ex needs approval from the Faculty Rights, Privileges and Responsibilities Committee to move forward with the policy. He said everything in the proposed additions seemed reasonable to him and it is how he operates most of the time anyway.

“The worst students are not consulting the guidebook for faculty to see how they can finagle an absence out of us,” Syrett said. “This instead is going to be used to put the worst faculty member into line who is being deeply unsympathetic to something horrible that has happened to a student, and I’m good with that.”

Lequesne said they could send the policy change to Faculty Senate without approval from the Faculty Rights, Privileges and Responsibilities Committee, but would have to report the committee rejected the changes on the grounds of faculty rights.

“I doubt it would get a majority support at that point,” he said.

University Senate President-elect Ani Kokobobo suggested inviting Klusmeier and Williams to speak with Fac-Ex and the Faculty Rights, Privileges and Responsibilities Committee about why they think the policy is important, so they have more context to make a decision.

“Why is this something our colleagues have worked on for so long and why do they think it matters despite a lot of objections?” Kokobobo asked. “And then maybe that would help us determine to move forward or not.”

Lequesne said having a meeting like that would be the best resolution at this point rather than moving forward with the policy change without broader approval.

“In general, I’m uncomfortable taking something to the full Senate without committee support, unless we have a really good reason,” he said.

Lequesne said he would invite Williams to speak at one of the upcoming Fac-Ex meetings to discuss the policy change further.