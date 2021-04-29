Greek organizations at the University of Kansas received their fall 2020 academic report Wednesday from KU Sorority and Fraternity Life. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greek community achieved a 3.375 GPA overall, a 0.44% increase from the spring.
With most classes being online or having a hybrid learning component, students were forced to adjust, making changes to their learning schedules and environments daily. The pandemic put Greek organizations in a dilemma, needing to evaluate if chapter houses would have ample space and resources to support online learning.
“The University did a wonderful job transferring classes to an online-hybrid learning environment to ensure the safety of students and faculty while maintaining easy access for communication in those classes,” said Interfraternity Council Director of Scholarship Frank Stasi, a junior from Leawood, Kansas. “This change in learning initially provided a challenge in new member academic programming, but through the hard work of individual chapters, they successfully navigated the unprecedented fall semester.”
The SFL separates grade reports into subcategories to maintain a close eye on Greek life’s grades. The first category is the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association organization grade point average totals. In the fall semester, Beta Theta Pi and Sigma Phi Epsilon were the fraternities that achieved the highest all house GPAs, with Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theta leading sororities for best grades.
Beta Theta Pi achieved a total house GPA of 3.589, with their 23 new members posting a GPA of 3.890. Dating back to 1970, they have been awarded top fraternity GPA in 94 of 100 semesters.
Many first-year students have challenges making the transition from high school to college. Many organizations across campus hold study hours for new members to help accommodate the switch to college and have set time to focus on academics without distractions.
“During recruitment, grades are a huge thing that we showcase to our prospective new members,” said Beta Theta Pi scholarship chair William Muehlebach, a sophomore from Kansas City, Missouri. “However, we also stress that it is not about having the highest GPA on campus; it’s about setting people up for success post-graduation.”
Beta Theta Pi has one of the largest alumni bases out of all the Greek organizations on campus, with over 137,900 living alumni. Members of the chapter are encouraged to use their alumni database to develop relationships with alumni in their fields of interest.
“We, as a house, take a lot of pride in our grades; as a house filled with history, we owe so much to our alumni and future generations,” Muehlebach said. “It honestly creates a large amount of accountability and support for each other."
Kappa Alpha Theta achieved a total house GPA of 3.614, with their 60 new members from fall formal recruitment producing a GPA of 3.531. Kappa Alpha Theta strives for exemplary grade point averages and involvement both on campus and within the Lawrence community.
“We created optional study group times that bring girls from similar majors together,” said Kappa Alpha Theta scholarship chair Emma Taylor, a sophomore from Olathe, Kansas. “It was a great opportunity for freshmen because they were able to meet the upperclassmen and get advice on classes.”
Kappa Alpha Theta has a vast alumnae base as well, allowing members to make connections with people in their professional field of study.
“We are continuously trying to build upon the standards that were set before us, we all have our rough moments, but we work together to hold each other accountable and be the best person we can be,” Taylor said.