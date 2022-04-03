KU basketball fans gathered across the country Saturday night to watch the Final Four game, witnessing the Jayhawks win against Villanova 81-65.
In Lawrence, watch parties took place along Massachusetts Street, in various college bars, and in the home of basketball: Allen Fieldhouse.
Before the game began, fans packed the upper levels of Allen Fieldhouse, which opened at 4 p.m. Attendees ranged in all ages, from alumni to current students.
Sophomore Brooke Bennett attended the watch party with friends and their moms, as it was the Sigma Kappa mom’s weekend. She said she was excited to watch the game, and was surprised at how far the Jayhawks progressed through the tournament.
“I think our senior class is the most important to highlight because they’re just so fun to watch,” Bennett said. “I’ve never experienced a community that comes together as much as this one. Everyone’s so excited, no matter where you’re from.”
Bennett added that watching the game has always been a part of her life.
“I grew up watching KU play, so it was fun to watch from the outside, but now that I’m in college it’s really exciting to be a part of it,” Bennett said.
At halftime, second-year student Sarea White said after going to most of the season’s games, she felt hopeful about the team’s chances of beating Villanova.
“Every chance that they’ve gotten to play against someone in this tournament, they’ve done really well,” White said. “I haven’t been to Mass. Street yet, but I’m definitely going tonight. I think it’s great. Coming [to Allen Fieldhouse] is a lot better than just staying at home and watching it.”
Riley Sansbury, a sophomore, celebrated the win with her mom on Massachusetts Street.
“[We’re] hoping to cheer the Jayhawks to victory,” Sansbury said.
Maren Nelson, also a sophomore, watched the game with her parents visiting from Minnesota.
“I can’t believe they have made it this far,” Nelson said.
By 4:30 p.m., there was hardly an empty seat to be found in Buffalo Wild Wings as fans awaited the highly anticipated game. The atmosphere was optimistic, with blue-and-red clad supporters projecting a Jayhawk win.
“KU is definitely gonna win this game,” said Michael Dietzel, a Lawrence resident and Kansas basketball fan. “I think this is gonna be KU start to finish win. I think they win by about twelve.”
Brady Clark, a life-long Kansas fan and Eudora resident, was not so optimistic. “I think it’ll be a back and forth game pretty much all night long,” he said, adding that he hoped for a Jayhawk win.
As the game progressed, the sports bar erupted in cheers for each Jayhawk basket, and boos for each Villanova foul. By the end of the game, fans were ecstatic as they looked forward to watching the Jayhawks in the national championship on Monday.
“It’s great, you know, I hope Bill Self stays forever. He’s been, you know, the greatest KU basketball coach in my lifetime at least,” said Matthew Herbert, a life-long Lawrence resident and KU alumni.
Anticipating the national championship, Mike Moon, a self-proclaimed Lawrence native who now lives in Osawatomie, said that Kansas needs “to play like we did tonight, but we really need to run a little more. We didn’t run much today and that’s kind of our…what we’re best at.”
Once the game ended, Massachusetts Street flooded with fans celebrating the Jayhawks’ first trip to the national championships since 2012. Fans, alumni and residents filled the streets, with several people bringing objects such as a flamingo, giant flag poles, or loudspeakers to play music with.
Kansas will face North Carolina at 8 p.m. Monday. As of now, the University will not cancel classes if the team wins the NCAA championship.
Lexi Lagerloef and Matthew Petillo contributed reporting.