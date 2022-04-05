Kansas men's basketball returned home to an excited crowd in David Booth Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, kicking off a week of celebrations after their win in New Orleans where they clinched the National Championship title.
Before the Jayhawks returned, several members of the crowd said that the excitement of yesterday still hadn’t worn off.
Freshman Haley Demman said that after last night, she was excited to see the team.
“I'm excited to see the team,” Demman said. “It feels unreal, being out last night. It's kind of crazy having this as a freshman. You don't really expect [it].”
Fan Alyus Wisdom said that during the game, he was not worried.
“The game was nerve racking, but I wasn’t really worried the whole game,” Wisdom said. “Today, I’m hoping the players are excited as I am about this win.”
Sophomore Rhett Ihedide said that he knew that the team was going to come back from its 15-point deficit in the second half, and was excited to see the team in person.
“Loved it. Never had a doubt. I knew they were coming back,” Ihedide said. “I’m just excited to welcome the team back [and] see them here, in person, of course. Just wanted to be a part of the atmosphere.
In their speeches to the crowd after they arrived, Self and the players all expressed gratitude to the fans and their team. Self joked about the first half of the National Championship game before going on in his speech.
“We do have the best fan base anywhere in America,” Self said. “We’re so proud. I think a lot, and I know our coaches do as well, is ‘How cool is it to coach at such a tradition-rich place? How cool is it to coach young men that give us everything every day?’”
First out of the eight players who spoke was super-senior guard Remy Martin, who said that everything he and the team did was for the fans.
“I talked to you guys on Senior Night, [the] last time I was going to be in Allen Fieldhouse, and I said that I appreciate everyone in this community,” Martin said to the crowd. “You guys mean the world to me. Now that I get to come back here and talk to you guys again, bringing a national championship with these guys, it’s amazing.”
Senior guard Ochai Agbaji said that this is how he envisioned this year’s season going.
“I appreciate y’all, from the bottom of my heart. We did this for you all,” Agbaji said. “We had ups and downs this season. We had a really special team, really special coaching staff, and [I] couldn’t be more thankful. When I made my decision to come back this year, this is how I envisioned it.”
Several other players, such as senior forward David McCormack, junior guard Christian Braun and super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot also spoke.
There’s no word yet on when a celebration parade will be occurring, but any updates for that can be found at the Kansan’s celebration guide.