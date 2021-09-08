fatality on 19th & Naismith (copy)

A male was shot and killed Wednesday night on the 1500 block of Kentucky St. in Lawrence. The shooter has not yet been found. This is a UDK file photo.

 Sarah Wright/UDK

Lawrence police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Kentucky St. Wednesday evening, around 7:17 p.m., according to the Lawrence Community and Police Scanner.

The report detailed a man was on the ground "armed with a handgun not moving," according to the scanner. CPR had been administered, and at approximately 7:45 p.m. the victim had died. 

The Kansan has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for further information about the incident, but has yet to get a response. 

The suspected vehicle used to flee the scene, a maroon Pontiac, was found stopped at a light at 23rd and Mass. St. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tags

Recommended for you