Lawrence police responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of Kentucky St. Wednesday evening, around 7:17 p.m., according to the Lawrence Community and Police Scanner.
The report detailed a man was on the ground "armed with a handgun not moving," according to the scanner. CPR had been administered, and at approximately 7:45 p.m. the victim had died.
The Kansan has reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for further information about the incident, but has yet to get a response.
The suspected vehicle used to flee the scene, a maroon Pontiac, was found stopped at a light at 23rd and Mass. St.
Suspect vehicle ONLY has been located and stopped 23rd and Mass pic.twitter.com/lRNfr7gkez— Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner (@KsScanner) September 9, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.