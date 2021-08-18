A fatal stabbing was reported early Wednesday morning at the Dillons on 23rd Street.
The call first came in just before 8:30 a.m., where it was reported that two individuals were fighting in the parking lot and one of them was armed with a knife, according to the Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner.
When police arrived minutes later, they found one individual still armed with a knife and another with critical injuries, according to the Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner.
The individual with critical injuries later died, according to the scanner.
A suspect was taken into custody, according to a Lawrence Police Department spokesperson.