A Lawrence Police Department vehicle flashes its lights in front of a department store.

The Lawrence Police Department responded to a fatal stabbing call Wednesday morning. One suspect is in custody. Note: This picture was not taken at the location of the stabbing.

 Sarah Wright/UDK

A fatal stabbing was reported early Wednesday morning at the Dillons on 23rd Street.

The call first came in just before 8:30 a.m., where it was reported that two individuals were fighting in the parking lot and one of them was armed with a knife, according to the Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner.

When police arrived minutes later, they found one individual still armed with a knife and another with critical injuries, according to the Lawrence KS Community & Police Scanner.

The individual with critical injuries later died, according to the scanner.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to a Lawrence Police Department spokesperson.

