The director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited the University of Kansas Friday, leading a discussion on cybersecurity at the Lied Center with Sen. Jerry Moran and Chancellor Douglas Girod.
The panel focused on cybersecurity’s relevance for universities located across the country, including KU. FBI Director Christopher Wray provided his expertise on the subject, as cyberattacks are a threat his agency deals with often.
The discussion opened with remarks from the three men, and evolved into a Q&A session with university students, who submitted questions prior to the event.
Wray said cyberattacks have evolved into a threat that’s never been seen before, and referenced the Colonial Pipeline hack, which affected the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., leading to fuel shortages.
Moran discussed the importance of placing people in cybersecurity jobs, and how attacks on national and local security can be exacerbated by world events, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In a conversation with the Kansan following the panel, Moran said cybersecurity affects everyone.
“All of us are subject to data privacy issues, our data being stolen, our credit cards being hijacked, and so there’s a personal price to pay,” Moran said. “All of us fill our tanks up with gas, all of us utilize electricity, and a cyberattack can shut those things down, and it has a dramatic consequence for us as individuals, and it’s very damaging to the United States and its economy.”
Moran is the ranking member on the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies, which works closely with the FBI in terms of funding. He has a history of supporting legislation related to cybersecurity, most recently the Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act of 2022, which passed unanimously in the Senate earlier this week.
Girod discussed the University’s role in protecting data from cyber criminals. He also said this problem presents an opportunity for students, as there are so many available jobs in this field.
Before the discussion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new space at the Kansas Applied Research Lab (KARL), which operates under the University’s Office of Global Operations and Security.
“First of all, because KARL conducts sensitive government research that requires security protocols, this space gives the FBI a location to do laboratory support work for KU just as the bureau does for many other research facilities across the nation,” KU spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said in an email. “Secondly, the space puts the bureau closer to others in the community it serves, given that the field office is an hour away in Kansas City, Missouri.”
Moran said the university is creating opportunities for students to do cybersecurity research, by opening spaces like the one at KARL.
“It’s kind of twofold; help the University of Kansas create more opportunities to have research and science occurring at laboratories across campus, help students have access to that kind of cutting-edge technology, and what kind of careers can we create for students who are interested in this field?” Moran said.
Moran reflected on the visit, and took pride in KU’s response to cybersecurity initiatives.
“I was very pleased by the level of interest from students and others, and was pleased to have the director see the amazing things that are already going on at Kansas University,” Moran said.