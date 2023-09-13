The film and media studies department kicked off the start of the year with its annual FMS Film Rally on Thursday evening. The event offered new and returning students an opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn about upcoming department opportunities and hear from guest speaker Deidre Backs.
Students had the opportunity to ask Backs, a University alumna and producer, questions about producing during a Q&A portion of the event as well as view a screening of her current project, “Fancy Dance.”
The film follows a Native American woman who retrieves her niece from her white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow, all in an effort to preserve what remains of their family bonds
“For my entire life, I’ve been drawn to both activism and movies, so I feel particularly lucky at the possibility of being able to meld these two passions into my work,” Backs said.
The rally began with introductions of department members, followed by announcements and ended with the film screening and Q&A.
Lindsay Ly, administrative associate in the film and media studies department, said “the rally varies from year to year a little bit – it depends on what guests we bring in, and the format might be a bit different. But overall it’s about information and trying to connect the students to the film and media industry.”
Students who attended the event had the opportunity to become acquainted with the department and kick off the start of the new academic year. It also allowed students to become familiar with new opportunities and course offerings.
“It’s a good way to meet other film majors and become familiar with the professors, and the person who’s speaking, Deidre Backs, is a producer and has expressed a desire to work with film students on future projects,” junior Emma Steenhard said. “So it’s a good opportunity all around."
The film and media studies department announced at the event that they are taking submissions for the Mike and Lynette Robe Screenwriting Award. Students can submit a script synopsis for the chance to win $3,500, receive feedback on their work and have their screenplay read by an industry professional.
For more information about film and media studies as well as any upcoming deadlines or opportunities, please contact film@ku.edu.