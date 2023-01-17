A small fire was discovered at Malott Hall on Monday evening, according to a press release from Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.
LDCFM discovered the fire after receiving a call about a smoke odor in the building at 8:12 p.m., the release states.
Thirty minutes after arriving, the crews found a small fire in the roofing material outside the third floor and upgraded the incident to a structure fire. As stated in the press release, the fire was extinguished by connecting a firefighting hose to Malott’s standpipe system.
“The fire was quickly extinguished and required crews to spend the next 30 minutes checking for fire extension,” the release said.
Twenty-four firefighters responded, as well as the University of Kansas Police Department, the statement said.
“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office and no damage estimates were available,” the release said.
The Kansan has since learned since receiving the press release that the State Fire Marshal's office will not be involved.
Fires on KU's campus are turned over to the KUPSO and the state government. A spokesperson for KUPSO said that because the fire did not look to be arson, but instead an accident caused by ongoing roof construction, there were no plans for investigation.
According to the press release, no injuries were reported. Classes resumed in the building today, according to a LDCFM spokesperson.