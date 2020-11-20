The Campus Cupboard at the University of Kansas announced they are providing boxes of food for students who need it to take home over Thanksgiving break, according to an Instagram post from Food for Jayhawks.
The program was designed to help students who might not have access to a food pantry like the KU Campus Cupboard when they leave for Thanksgiving break.
“With the extended winter break coming up, those who were food insecure here on the KU campus would possibly be going back home to an area in which they would still not have access to food or a pantry,” said Zair Khan, a student coordinator for the campus cupboard.
Khan also worked to help set up the boxed food program.
This program is especially needed this year with the economic impact of COVID-19. It has made it hard for people to get food, Khan said.
“Food insecurity is on the rise as a result [of the COVID-19 pandemic],” Khan said. “This is clear when one looks at the increased use of the Cupboard itself.”
Students who want to sign up to receive a box of food for Thanksgiving break can sign up by filling out an online form by Nov. 20. Boxes must be picked up on or before Nov. 24, according to Food for Jayhawks.