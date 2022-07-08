Former Kansas guard Devonte Graham was arrested in his home state North Carolina early Thursday morning, per ESPN.
North Caroline State Highway Patrol arrested Graham at around 3 a.m. Police told TMZ Sports Graham blew a 0.11 BAC, above the 0.08 BAC limit to drive. Graham is not currently being held in the Wake County Jail.
Graham spent four years at Kansas from 2014-18, and earned several accolades on the court, including Big 12 Conference Player of the Year in 2018 as he helped lead the Jayhawks to the Final Four as a senior. The guard went on to be selected by the Atlanta Hawks at 34th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, but was traded before the 2021-22 season to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pelicans have not released a statement on Graham's arrest.
The NBA’s standard suspension for driving under the influence is two games, so it’s likely that Graham will miss the start of the upcoming season if found guilty.