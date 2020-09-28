Reggie Robinson, president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation and former University of Kansas administrator, professor and student body vice president, died from a recent illness on Sept. 19 at the age of 63.
Robinson held a number of roles during his time at KU — from director of Public Affairs and Administration, a former chancellor chief of staff, vice chancellor of public affairs and more. He served once as president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, a White House fellow and a deputy associate attorney general for the United States.
“I liked the idea of being in an institution that I knew and having the sense of what it would be like to help a chancellor,” Robinson once said of his return to KU to be former Chancellor Robert Hemenway’s chief of staff.
Robinson started leading the Kansas Health Foundation in December 2019, for what he called “a dream job,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a statement. Before then, he worked and taught at KU for years in a number of different roles across the University.
“Reggie was a brilliant and devoted public servant whose passion was to help others and make the world a better place,” Girod said.
Robinson earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at KU, where he was editor-in-chief of the Kansas Law Review. Before law school, he was an active duty field artillery officer in the U.S. Army.
“To put it plainly, Reggie was the nicest and most compassionate person one could ever hope to meet,” Girod said. “He was humble, thoughtful and gracious. He had a disarming wit and an easy smile that lit up the room. He cared deeply about people and made those around him feel special — because to Reggie, everyone was special.”
Robinson was an inspirational, deliberate and talented leader, Kansas Health Foundation board chair Matt Allen said in a statement.
“Reggie had a wide cast of friends who spoke of him with great admiration and appreciation,” Allen said. “It was clear, all of our lives were improved by knowing him.”
Robinson helped guide the foundation’s COVID-19 response of more than $16 million, Allen said.
“We will miss his passion, his kindness and his grace,” Allen said. “KHF will forever be a better organization because of his leadership.”
Kansas Board of Regents President and CEO Blake Flanders extended condolences to Robinson’s family in a statement Saturday, and said he is deeply saddened by the loss.
“He was an incredibly gifted leader and a dedicated and caring public servant whose work made a tremendous impact on the Board of Regents, the University of Kansas and the entire public higher education system,” Flanders said.
“He was also a caring and thoughtful friend and mentor to everyone whose path he crossed,” he continued. “Those of us who were fortunate enough to call ourselves his colleagues will forever be grateful for the chance to work alongside him.”
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly worked with Robinson in her role as a state senator and as governor, she said in a statement on Twitter.
“Whenever I met with him, no matter what the issue, I always came away feeling that I had learned something,” Kelly said. “His relentless optimism encouraged [and] inspired all who knew him.”
Outside of his public service roles, Robinson served as a mentor and guide to many KU students during his decades of work at the University.
Jessie Pringle, a law school and undergraduate alumna from KU, first met Robinson when she was student body president at KU in 2015-16. The two served on a search committee together for a new College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean. They stayed in touch as she wrapped up her undergraduate years and attended law school at KU.
“Every time I saw Reggie was a memorable moment. Every time I got to say hello and see his smile and ask him how he was doing was always a special moment with Reggie,” Pringle said. “I learned from him that success and leadership is nothing without integrity and caring for others like the way he did.”
For Pringle’s law school graduation, Robinson gifted her with a book. It was “Profiles in Courage,” a collection of essays written by former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Inside, Robinson had signed it with a personal note.
Pringle said it was probably one of the most thoughtful gifts she received.
“Over and over again, he was able to show others he cared and that they mattered, he remembered the smallest details, he offered the most insightful and thoughtful advice, he gave great graduation gifts with meaning,” Pringle said. “He found all the ways to make sure that you felt that there was something that you had to give to your community. And now we can only strive to be like that a little more each day.”
Mady Womack, former student body president in 2017-18, met Robinson while he was director of the School of Public Affairs. Throughout her time in Student Senate, Robinson showed up consistently to provide support and guidance.
“Reggie was so genuine and treated us with so much respect and kindness,” Womack said. “You could tell that he took what student leaders had to say seriously and really, genuinely cared, which was really special.”
Womack saw Robinson most recently when she came back to visit KU for homecoming. She had a chance to catch up with Robinson and Girod. Immediately, Robinson remembered what Womack’s occupation was post-graduation, and had asked questions about how she was enjoying her job.
“It was so wonderful to see him,” Womack said. “He was so engaging and kind.”
Zach Thomason, Student Senate’s former chief of staff from 2018-2020, remembered how Robinson was always one of the first people to RSVP to Student Senate events.
“Reggie always, always, always made time for students,” Thomason said. “His devotion to serving the University’s mission was students. There’s no greater example of that than Reggie."
"He was always very kind, very willing to smile and say hi," Thomason continued. "These stories aren’t unique to me; they are stories countless students have.”
One of the last times Thomason and Robinson talked, it’d been after Robinson left KU to take on the role as CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation. Robinson still took a genuine interest in what Senate was working on, which struck a chord with Thomason.
“The impact he had on me just in that short time is profound,” Thomason said.
Gifts in Robinson’s memory can be sent in support of the Reginald L. Robinson Law Scholarship through KU Endowment.
“His example calls us to follow our passions, be active citizens, lift up others, value education, pursue justice and work for healing,” Girod said. “In the days ahead, when I reflect on my friendship with Reggie, like so many of you who knew him as a friend, I will feel the warmth of his spirit, remain in awe of his character and be grateful that he inspires the best in those who knew him.”
Robinson is survived by his wife, Jane, and two daughters, Clare and Paige.