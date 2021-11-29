Student-athletes are under immense pressure during their college careers, pressures that can lead to mental health struggles and even take them out of their sport, former University of Kansas athletes say.

Andrea Willis, former KU pole vaulter, 2021 KU graduate and current first year physical therapy student at Emory University, said she had a lot of pressure on her early in her athletic career. With a gymnastics background, Willis said she had superior awareness of where her body was in relation to other objects while in the air, or “air-awareness.” She also came to KU as a state champion and state record holder.

“Everybody who was coaching me [in high school] or an official, and had experience in the pole-vaulting world, was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This girl is going to be an Olympian. She’s going to be a world record holder,’” Willis said. “That was my very first perception of what my expectations were.”

During the summer after Willis’ sophomore year, a foot injury kept her from competing again. Because she had been projected to succeed in pole vaulting at elite levels like the Olympics, Willis says her accomplishments up until her injury did not seem like enough.

“Every athlete deals with that and wanting more out of their sport and to be successful, but for me, if I wasn’t jumping 15 feet and I’m not an All-American and setting these records and going to the Olympic trials, then I haven't even accomplished what I’m supposed to,” Willis said.

Hailey Smith, former rower and current KU senior and marketing major from Liberty, Missouri, also gave up Division I athletics at KU. During Smith’s sophomore year, she says she dealt heavily with the effects of anxiety and ultimately chose to put her mental health before her sport.

“In high school, you were a student-athlete. In college, you are an athlete-student, if that makes sense,” Smith said. “I know they always say, ‘You’re a student-athlete and student comes first,’ but based off the way priorities are handled, it didn’t really seem like that.”

Mental health in competition

Smith says she often found herself more concerned about afternoon practices than she was with concentrating in class and taking notes.

“When you are sitting in that kind of stress all day, not only are you not going to perform your best later in the day [at practice], but you’re not getting anything done the entire day.” Smith said. “You’re just miserable.”

At the lineup for races, Smith said she was anxious waiting for the start of the race and would repeat to herself, “Don’t screw it up, don’t screw it up.” Thinking in this way makes athletes more likely to do exactly that, screw it up, Smith said.

Mild or moderate mental health difficulties, such as mild depression or anxiety, can affect athletes more significantly at the Division I level because of the intense, packed schedules of activities, says Kristie Baumchen, KU athletics’ director of mental health services.

“If somebody has a mental health struggle, like depression or anxiety, you are not able to sustain the level of attention, concentration or commitment that you could typically,” Baumchen said. “Not only that, but for instance with depression, just getting out of bed or completing a task on a very basic level seems like a monstrous task, and then you put that into the large system of a busy schedule and that [mental health struggle] just compounds.”

Professional gymnast Simone Biles is largely seen as the guru of a new movement that has forced the sports industry to recognize the mental affects that high-level competition has on athletes, especially at the professional and collegiate levels, according to a Time.com article.

Not only did Biles face struggles and pulled out the women’s team event to focus on her mental health, but other Olympic athletes did as well. The mental health team at the Olympic games received 10 requests daily to tend to the mental health needs of athletes, says Jessica Bartley, a psychologist and the director of mental health services for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Because of this larger-scale attention on mental health, collegiate athletes have also fought to prioritize mental health on their campuses, according to an article by The Chronicle of Higher Education. Much of this increased awareness is because studies have found student-athletes suffer from depression at the same rates as their peers, but are less likely to seek help.

A Division I gymnast at Towson University said that the NCAA conditions athletes to withhold weakness, the Chronicle article said. Student-athletes are being tougher when they are willing to admit their struggles, the athlete said.

Athletes who have never dealt with mental health difficulties before college athletics can also find themselves grappling with it because of the physicality of sports, Baumchen says.

“You don’t have to have a diagnosed condition to really understand how easily you can become on that scale of wellness and how quickly you can shift to that impairment setting when you don’t take care of yourself,” Baumchen said. “Sleep is a huge part of that, especially with athletes because of the physicality required.”

The stigma around mental health has changed over the years, Smith says, and she was impressed by the effort KU Athletics put into helping her through her struggles. But, each athlete can have different experiences.

“[A] student is under a lot of stress as it is but then you add in all of the other [athletic] stressors -- I’m surprised there aren’t more people in therapy,” Smith said.

Transition to college athletics

There are reasons that athletes may face more stress once they get to college, Baumchen said. There is a lot of goal setting needed to get to the Division I level. Once athletes reach those goals, they have to “redefine their why” in college and see areas that need improvement.

“You are now looking at your skill compared to other elites,” Baumchen said. “You might no longer be the best in the group, so there is a lot of inner conflict and ‘wait a minute, where do I stack up’ and self-doubt and competition within the team."

Athletes also may struggle because of the change in their support systems, Baumchen says.

“You are building a whole new support system while struggling with all the things that normal, typical college students struggle with -- friendship, academics -- but then on top of that there are the pressures to perform and being an athlete, time demands and media,” she said.

Mental health challenges can be ignored because from a young age it is instilled in athletes to be mentally tough and push through rough spots, Willis says. While it takes grit to be an athlete, young athletes must learn to address mental health.

“Your mental health is just as important as your physical health,” Willis said. “When you break your car, you go and get it fixed. When you break your leg, you go and get it fixed. When you have a mental health issue, you need to go get it fixed.”

Athletes spend so much time in the training and weight rooms, so they should also be seeing sports psychologists to put just as much time into their mental health, Willis says.

KU athletics offers academic and career counseling, other student-athlete support services like mental health counseling as well sports nutrition guidance in Wagnon Student-Athlete Center. KU Athletics also outsources services, such as therapy, for athletes on a situational basis.

Student-athletes also do not need to wait until their mental health deteriorates to a certain point before seeking help, Baumchen says.

“We do not need to wait until X, Y and Z happen for somebody to get help,” Baumchen said. “If you just go and talk to somebody two or three times and develop some skills, that is all you need. Then if they need to come back another time they can.”

It is just as important to additionally recognize that the care athletes will require when dealing with mental health will be unique for each person, Baumchen says.

“I think that overall, the concept of mental health within athletic departments and with student-athletes is such a whole person perspective,” she said. “I think COVID has led to a lot of stress and potential burnout, and we need to look at that with a whole perspective and compassion.”