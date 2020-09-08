Gene Budig, the University of Kansas’s 14th chancellor and namesake of Budig Hall, died at 81 years old, Chancellor Douglas Girod confirmed in a news release Tuesday.
Budig was named KU’s chancellor in 1981 and spent 13 years in the position. Throughout his time at KU, the university reached a record enrollment number at 29,161. He led KU through Campaign Kansas, which brought the institution $265 million in gifts and commitments over five years.
He also oversaw campus growth, including the addition of the Lied Center, the Adams Alumni Center and the opening of KU’s Edwards Campus, among other expansions. After the Hoch Auditorium burned down due to a lightning strike in 1991, Budig lobbied for an $18 million appropriation to rebuild the building, now known as Budig Hall.
Budig also served as a major general in the Air National Guard and worked as an administrator at a number of other universities across the country. He resigned from his position at KU in 1994 to become to the president of Major League Baseball’s American League, which Girod described as an unsurprising move for a man with “an unabashed lifelong passion for baseball.”
Budig described working at KU as “the highest honor” in an interview with the Oread Magazine. He called Lawrence and KU his family and his home.
The former chancellor is survived by his wife, Gretchen, three children and five grandchildren. The family requests donations in his memory to the Gene and Gretchen Teaching Professorships through KU Endowment.