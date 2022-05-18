On Monday, former KU women’s soccer goalie Regan Gibbs died in an alleged homicide. The Lawrence Police Department arrested and charged Chad Joesph Marek, Gibbs’ husband, for first-degree murder. A domestic violence investigation is also underway, according to LPD.
The crime occurred at 2500 West 6th St., where Marek and Gibbs were both living. Marek called 911 and told a dispatcher that “God told him to do it.” Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart confirmed the story to Chris Conde in an interview for the Lawrence Journal-World.
Gibbs, who lived in Lawrence for six months before her death, was part of the soccer team at KU during the 2015-2018 seasons. She was part of the 2016 and 2018 NCAA Tournament teams during her time at KU.
In a press release issued by Kansas Athletics, soccer coach Mark Francis said how much Gibbs’ meant to the soccer program and how much she will be missed.
“Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan,” Francis said. “Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.”
Gibbs' parents, Matt and Kristin Gibbs, were notified of their daughter’s death by the LPD on Tuesday morning. Her cousin, Hannah Lewis, started a GoFundMe account called “Regan Noelle Gibbs and Family Memorial Fund” raising money to bring Gibbs home to Washington and pay for funeral arrangements"
“Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people,” Lewis said on the GoFundMe page.” She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become Physicians Assistant to do mission work.”
According to Douglas Country District Attorney Suzanne Valdez, Marek will appear in court on May 24th and has a bond set at one million dollars.
Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Lawrence Police Department Investigations at 785-830-7430.