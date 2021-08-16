Lawrence massage therapist Shawn O’Brien was found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to a statement by the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office Friday. O’Brien worked as a contracted massage therapist for the KU women’s soccer team.
The three felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child occurred in his home, where he inappropriately touched a young girl under the guise of a massage. According to the affidavit received by the Lawrence Journal-World, the girl was only around nine or ten when the abuse began.
The five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery involved inappropriate touching and occurred at both O’Brien’s business and while he served as a contracted massage therapist for the University of Kansas.
“Mr. O’Brien abused his position as a massage therapist to gain access to victims,” said Suzanne Valdez, the Douglas County District Attorney. “Girls and women deserve to feel safe when turning to a practitioner for help, and this office will prosecute accordingly.”
Sentencing will occur on September 24, with O’Brien’s bond being revoked.