On random nights, musical notes can be heard from the Central District of campus. On a quiet night, the sounds of the trumpet can be faintly heard echoing on Jayhawk Boulevard at the top of the hill.

Curious students find the music’s source to be in an unlikely place, the Allen Fieldhouse parking garage.

The music emanating from the garage varies widely and the genre seems to swap by the minute. The next riff could be anything, like classical, pop, or jazz.

Combining jazz riffs with the dreary, rainy fall-like weather of Lawrence gives Mount Oread the atmosphere of a noir film, that a trench-coated detective could be around any corner, ready to grill you about the latest criminal case.

The mysterious performer, Caden Dean, is up on the third floor belting out riffs from his favorite songs while the parking garage echoes them back.

Dean is a freshman from Perry, Kansas, studying physics and astronomy. Dean said his interest in astronomy began while watching PBS's NOVA documentaries in the second grade.

For now, Dean said his goal is to be an astrophysics professor who plays jazz as a hobby.

As a member of the Jazz II ensemble in JAZZ 408, he gets a credit hour for his hobby. Dean said the ensembles are split into three tiers based on skill. He hopes to join Jazz I, which travels for competitions, next semester if he can improve his performance.

The Jazz II and III ensembles perform concerts in the Lied Center.

“The turnout for band concerts consists mostly of the players’ parents, from what I've seen,” Dean said. “And obviously the jazz band is not as big as the concert of the Symphonic Band. So, turnout was pretty small.”

Dean wears a white-and-blue Kansas hoodie and ripped denim jeans despite the September night’s heat. The differing grays from the concrete warp into a depressing other world of endless brutalist corridors in the reflection of Dean’s trumpet. The intimidating reflection is contrasted with the bright music Dean plays late into the night.

Dean’s primary reason for choosing a parking garage is self-preservation.

“Mainly, it’s just the practice rooms in Murphy Hall are just tiny, and trumpets are pretty loud, and I wanted to save my ears,” Dean said. “So, I started practicing in here.”

Dean also says the garage has better acoustics.

“I also like how this sounds. The reverb is kind of nice. It's good acoustically,” Dean said. “And, I mean, I could buy earplugs and then go and practice in Murphy Hall. But no, I kind of have to. I'd like to hear my tone.”

Allen Fieldhouse and Murphy

Earplugs interfere with the ability to adjust the tone of the trumpet, Dean said.

Dean says he picked the Allen Fieldhouse parking garage because of its close proximity to his locker in Murphy Hall just off Naismith Drive.

He also cited the condition of Murphy’s practice rooms. “It seems like they have no air conditioning in any of the practice rooms at all. And people go in there and they blow hot humid air out of instruments,” Dean said. “And it gets pretty awful.”

The conditions are comparable in the parking garage and can be just as uncomfortable. “But the sound quality is just far better,” Dean said.

The fifth floor of Murphy is cramped and loud. At any given time, students are practicing the instrument of their choice. The mixture of slightly muffled pianos, trumpets, violins and trombones, plus tight hallways, makes exploring the floor feel like a cartoon fever dream. The halls are packed with lockers to hold the instruments when not in use.

Davidson Smith, a pre-dental sophomore from Fredericksburg, Virginia, studying music, echoed Dean’s complaints about the Murphy practice rooms.

“I'm actually very hot right now. But I kind of deal with the pain, you know?” Smith said.

Despite the noise and humidity, Smith said the practice rooms are perfect for students to craft their instruments.

Because of COVID restrictions, Smith said players have to wear a mask with a hole cut out and a filter over their instruments when playing in ensembles outside of a practice room.

Smith is a member of the Jazz I ensemble and will be traveling to New York in January to perform in a jazz competition hosted by jazz musician Wynton Marsalis. According to the KU School of Music’s website, the KU Jazz I ensemble won the 2021 Downbeat Student Music Award.

A building showing its age

The School of Music is well aware of the poor ventilation in the aging practice rooms. In an interview, Dean Robert Walzel said, “The HVAC system in Murphy Hall, it's been a problem forever. Murphy Hall was the very first building on campus to have central HVAC. And that was in 1957, and it never really worked properly.”

Walzel said Murphy Hall’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system was replaced about six years ago, but it failed to solve the problems in the practice rooms.

Part of the problem is that heat rises and migrates to the fifth floor where the practice rooms are.

“It can be stifling up there in the wintertime, particularly when you're pumping in hot air, and then it has no place to go,” Walzel said. “It's difficult.”

The School of Music and Facilities Services frequently work together to brainstorm ideas on how to improve Murphy Hall, but those ideas rarely result in major improvements.

“At this point, there's nothing that we've heard from them that they can do differently,” Walzel said.

“It's just a difficult, difficult situation with a system in a 65-year-old building,” Walzel said. “And I wish I wish there was a silver bullet or a magic wand that we could wave to make it better, but it can be difficult. Particularly in the wintertime.”

As for the noise, Walzel said every student reacts differently. “Unlike a piano keyboard where there's white notes and there's black notes, it's a very gray thing.”

Walzel said some students thrive on having things going on around them, while others want to be isolated with their music. For some, it depends on their mood.

To better accommodate students who prefer a quieter practice environment, Walzel said the School of Music expanded the number of practice rooms this year by converting old classrooms and offices.

That way, there will be relatively quiet sections on the fifth floor when the practice rooms are the busiest.

Walzel said the most frequent complaint of the practice rooms being full has disappeared.

“I've gotten zero complaints about the practice rooms this semester,” Walzel said. “And that's a first.”

“It seems that people are, at least based on the non-feedback that I've got, pretty happy,” he said.

End of a season

In the parking garage, Dean anxiously rocked on his feet while worrying about being obnoxious. “I have heard some people kind of wince when a high note gets, you know, blasted in their face,” Dean said. “But that is, I guess, an entirely different thing.”

Dean seemed reassured by the students’ yelling encouragements from Irving Hill Road and says almost every night he plays somebody will come up and talk to him.

A group of five or six students put money in his case, Dean said. Another time, a trombone player started an impromptu jam session.

While hiding his face behind his trumpet, Dean said he does not mind the attention. He said if he wanted to avoid it, he would go to the back of the parking garage.

As fall progresses, the Central District will once again fall silent. Dean said cold air can make the pitch of a trumpet go flat, making it harder to play.

“Plus, your mouthpiece gets so cold that you risk freezing your lips to the trumpet,” Dean said.