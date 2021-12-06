Jack Respeliers, a freshman civil engineering major from Overland Park, said college has been about what he expected now that he has finished his first semester at the University of Kansas.

“Since I’m into very niche subjects, well apparently niche from my experience in high school, like board games and dungeon card games and stuff like that, I wasn’t really expecting it to be easy,” said Respeliers. “But I’ve been finding some groups.”

Respeliers is one of 4,119 freshmen students to join KU this fall, according to KU Today. That number is just six shy of the 2019 pre-pandemic class. Although KU returned to in-person classes, the semester still presented challenges in adjusting to campus life. However, they have learned to cope with the challenges that the semester presented.

At first, Respeliers admits he was not very good at talking and meeting random people. But now, with practice, Respeilers has gotten out of his comfort zone and doing so has taught him the biggest lesson in just one semester at KU, he said.

“I’ve learned that I just have to get out and start doing things,” Respeliers said. “A lot of times I’ll think something is much harder than it really is. Then, once I’ve ended up starting on it, it turns out to not be as bad of an experience as I was expecting."

Other freshmen at KU like Respeliers have also learned to make adjustments and adapt to college life.

Kev Jordan, a journalism major from Atlanta, said one thing he’s learned is how to get a pizza stain out of a sweatshirt. On a more serious note, Jordan has found out quickly how to manage his time.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve completely gotten a hold of it, but definitely a better grip,” Jordan said. “There’s so much on my plate sometimes, so learning how to manage time has been a big step for me.”

Psychology major Samira Vincent from Andover said one of the things she’s noticed is it’s a lot harder living without her dog than she thought it would be. She’s also had to learn to do things on her own.

“Living without my parents and not having them there to bug me about things has been hard for me,” Vincent said. “Like my mom would always remind me about certain deadlines and she’s not here.”

Multiple freshmen said the biggest thing they learned was to just branch out and not be afraid to try new things or meet new people. Brynna Schaal, a finance major from Olathe, also said self care is important.

“Focus on yourself first,” Schaal said. “College, it can be distracting, but I feel like you have to take care of yourself.”