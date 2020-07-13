A gas leak and fire led to road closures around the University of Kansas campus, according to a tweet from the KU Public Safety Office Monday afternoon.
Roads are closed from 15th and Iowa to Naismith drive. Engel Rd. from 15th to Irving Hill Rd. Avoid the area due to a gas leak and fire.— KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) July 13, 2020
Traffic around the Daisy Hill area temporarily stopped Monday afternoon. Roads were closed from 15th and Iowa Streets to Naismith Drive, and at Engel Road from 15th Street to Irving Hill Road, according to the tweet.
The closures were caused by a gas leak and fire, campus police said.
Roads around 15th Street and Irving Hill Road resumed traffic around 1:40, p.m., KU PSO tweeted.
Roads around 15 and Irving Hill have resumed normal traffic.— KUPublicSafetyOffice (@KUPublicSafety) July 13, 2020
KU PSO did not immediately respond to the Kansan’s request for information regarding the details of the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.