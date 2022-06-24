With the University of Kansas educating roughly 28,000 students each year, the campus has provided gender-affirming resources to meet the needs of students regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation and more.
The Kansan has compiled a list of resources at the University and Watkins Health Services to help those in need.
Housing and Bathroom Space
According to the Center of Sexuality and Gender Diversity (SGD), in order to ensure the safety of students, staff and faculty, the University offers gender-neutral restrooms throughout campus. For easy restroom access, SGD has curated a digital map to showcase where most all-gender restrooms are on the Lawrence campus and Edwards Campus in Overland Park.
The Kansan previously reported that Lewis Hall became the gender-inclusive housing resident hall during the 2016-2017 school year. This housing option allows students to be assigned roommates regardless of sex, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.
To be approved for gender inclusive housing, an enrolled student must go to the housing portal, where they must answer the roommate questionnaire, choose Lewis Hall as their resident hall and if in need of a gender inclusive assignment, fill out the form for a gender neutral roommate assignment once their housing contract is signed.
Medical and Legal Assistance
According to Watkins Health Services, the Health Center recognizes that gender identity is a spectrum and that not everyone has the same path. In order to aid students to achieve their goals, Watkins provides gender-affirming care, such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Students can schedule an appointment by calling (785) 864-9500 Monday through Friday from 8AM to 4:30PM or visiting the patient portal. You can go to the Watkins website for more information.
The SGD Center, Diversity and Equity and the Student Senate have worked together to ensure that if an LGBTQIA+ student needs a new photo or first name change on their ID, Student Senate will cover the replacement card fees. A legal name change is not required for the fee waiver and involves an easy process. For more information, go to the Student Senate.
As stated in an SGD blogspot, the University works to ensure that students, faculty and staff see their lived name and pronouns used through the University's systems to the extent possible. Individuals looking for legal advice on a legal name or gender marker change can utilize Legal Services for Students for aid. Call Legal Services for Students at 785-864-5665 or stop by their office in the Burge Union, Room 2030, to schedule an appointment.
Clothing Selections and Donations
Lastly, the Center is home to the Trans Clothing Closet, a community resource that provides clothes, makeup and a variety of gender-affirming materials for the trans community at no cost. Located at the OMA, room 102, where the Trans Closet consists of materials that are donated, cleaned and put into the closet for pickup when the Center is open. The Center is open Monday through Friday between 9AM to 4:30PM. To donate clothing, makeup, chest binders, or other gender affirming materials, email sgd@ku.edu.
The Trans Closet has also partnered with Gc2b, a trans-owned company that creates safe chest binding options for trans people. Gc2b donates free chest binders to anyone within the Lawrence community. To receive a chest binder, fill out this survey. Once the survey is completed, a member of SGD will email you and arrange a time to meet to discuss how to chest bind safely.
For general information involving LGBTQIA+ resources, go to sgd.ku.edu/studentresources.