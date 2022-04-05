Dear KU Community,
Now that the Jayhawks have won the National Championship, the University Daily Kansan plans to distribute copies of a 12-page special section Tuesday outside Stauffer-Flint Hall.
This section commemorates the season of the KU men’s basketball team as well as the strong performance of the women’s team. It offers highlights of a season that fans will remember as legendary for years.
Additional details:
Distribution will take place in the white tent outside Stauffer-Flint Hall, 1435 Jayhawk Boulevard. We will distribute sections as soon as papers arrive from our printer. We expect to start distribution at 10 a.m.
Students, faculty and staff members will need to show their KU ID to receive one free copy. We will distribute copies as long as supplies last.
Depending on demand and availability, opportunities to buy additional sections will available. We'll share more when plans are complete.
Keep an eye here and on Kansan social media for the latest about the Jayhawks, campus celebrations and more about the special section celebrating KU's season of success.
Rock Chalk!
Paul Samberg & Caroline McCone
Editor in Chief & Managing Editor