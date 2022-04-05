Dear KU Community,
Now that the Jayhawks have won the National Championship, the University Daily Kansan is distributing copies of a 12-page special section honoring our Rock Chalk Champs.
The section commemorates the legendary season of the KU men’s basketball team as well as the strong performance of the women’s team. Here's how to get your copy:
We plan to continue free distribution for students, faculty and staff at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the white tent outside Stauffer-Flint Hall, 1435 Jayhawk Boulevard. All will need to show a KU ID to receive one free copy. We will distribute copies to students, faculty and staff as long as supplies last. Check back here and on Kansan social media for updates.
Those who are not students, faculty or staff can purchase the special section online through the KU Bookstore, either in person or online. The KU Bookstore offers shipping options to make sure even distant fans of the crimson and blue get a section to savor 2021-22 basketball memories.
Rock Chalk!
Paul Samberg & Caroline McCone | Editor in Chief & Managing Editor