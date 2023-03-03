Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer (ChatGPT) has caused mixed feelings among the University of Kansas community. While some admire its capabilities, they also worry about potential misuse.
However, some have pointed out ChatGPT is no different from Wikipedia and Google. Genelle Belmas, a journalism professor at the University, described the chatbot as “Google on steroids.”
Belmas, who specializes in media law, is particularly interested in ChatGPT’s ability to apply laws to cases, she said.
“The cases themselves – the laws that come out of those tests – could easily be spat out,” Belmas said. “You can know what the tests say but not be able to apply them, and the critical thinking part is what's important to me.”
During an interview with the Kansan, Belmas tested ChatGPT, demonstrating what she called its lack of critical thinking.
Belmas entered a libel case prompt that she often uses as an example in her First Amendment class. In the test, Belmas used “Dr. Jones” as the plaintiff and “student” as the defendant.
ChatGPT responded with a summary that lacked core libel elements: defamation, publication and falsity, Belmas said. The AI also did not clearly distinguish between negligence and actual malice and did not clearly state that the burden of the proof is on the plaintiff.
“If I were grading this for my class, it would probably get a C minus,” Belmas said.
According to Belmas, ChatGPT made up a law that doesn’t exist in Kansas, claiming that if a libelous statement “was made in good faith and based on her own experiences or observations, and that it was not intended to harm Dr. Jones' reputation, then she may have a defense to the defamation claim.”
The AI wrote that “the outcome of the lawsuit will depend on the specific facts of the case, including the evidence presented by both parties” and that “proving defamation can be difficult,” which Belmas said is too general and unhelpful since all cases depend on evidence and are difficult to prove.
ChatGPT tends to include content that’s not informational in its typical “conclusion” paragraph, Belmas said.
“It’s just a conclusion paragraph that says nothing,” Belmas said. “This is what a freshman who’s just learning how to write ends a paper with.”
How professors are dealing with AI in the classroom
Vaibhav Diwanji, a journalism professor, said during a workshop in the journalism school on Feb. 24 that human observation is more important than using AI detector tools in spotting cheaters.
“I would go with my gut feeling,” Diwanji said. “I've read someone's work throughout the semester, right, and I know how they write, I know what their tone is in writing, and if something changes, I would pick it up.”
Diwanji, who specializes in consumer behavior and new and emerging media technologies, said that not only does ChatGPT raise educational concerns, it also creates ethical problems in marketing.
ChatGPT can study consumer demographics and develop marketing strategies accordingly, Diwanji said. The two main ethical problems are whether companies exclusively rely on AI for their marketing and whether they credit it.
“It can either write the script or it can write the entire strategy for what your campaign should look like based on your product based on your target audience,” Diwanji said.
Anjali Devanand Pare, a graduate teaching assistant in electrical engineering and computer science, said it’s difficult to detect ChatGPT users with coding assignments.
“We have to develop software that determine if it was used or not,” Pare said. “We don't have anything in place yet for my class.”
Pare’s lower-level class is much more susceptible to cheaters since it uses simpler software, but cheaters have a hard time using ChatGPT in more advanced classes, she said. Still, ChatGPT raises concerns about creativity.
“Our papers are now being created by something else that's not human, so are we losing our creativity in the process?" Pare said. "Maybe.”