KU Statehouse Wire Service
Need a job? Check out the hundreds of positions available at Kansas’ virtual job fair to find a place to work.
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) made the announcement last week to promote the KANSASWORKS event, which will be held tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“With nearly 900 job openings in Kansas State agencies, we are ready to hire talented, skilled employees to serve Kansans,” said Kelly in a social media post.
The statewide job fair currently has 13 government agencies participating in the event.
“The Commerce Department has noticed a number of Kansans seeking new jobs and careers appreciate the convenience of the online format,” said Patrick Lowry, director of marketing and communications at the Kansas Department of Commerce, in an email on Tuesday. “With almost 900 openings across the state’s 98 agencies, we expect a lot of connections will be made during tomorrow’s Virtual Job Fair.”
The fair follows Kelly’s 2024 fiscal year budget proposal in which she called for an increase in state workers' pay. The 5% wage increase, which does not apply to elected officials, is part of a proposed $65.5 million state employee payment plan.
Lowry said statewide events will be held in February, April and June.
The next KANSASWORKS job fair will be on Feb. 1 at the Wyandotte County Workforce Center. The event will serve as an in-person hiring event for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.
Attendants at tomorrow’s job fair are encouraged to dress professionally for the possibility of a video interview.
University of Kansas students needing professional clothing can reach out to the University Career Center to rent free business casual attire. The closet is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located in Summerfield Hall. Check in with the center’s front desk in Room 206 to access the closet.
Participants can register here to participate in Wednesday’s event.
Hannah Nystrom is a University of Kansas senior from Topeka studying journalism and environmental studies.