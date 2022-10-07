Are you ready for gameday weekend? Governor Laura Kelly is.
On Friday, Kelly proclaimed Oct. 7-8, 2022, as “Kansas GameDay Weekend,” in celebration of Kansas and Kansas State's current football successes.
Kelly said it has been 15 years since both programs have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll. She urged fans to participate in the weekend’s observations.
“I join the fans here in Kansas and around the world in celebrating the success seen so far this season,” Kelly said in a press release. “I’ll be cheering alongside the entire state tomorrow.”
The Jayhawks are ranked No.19 in the AP poll and the Kansas State University Wildcats are ranked No. 20. The Jayhawks are currently ranked no. 17 in the College Football Coaches Poll Top 25.
This is the first time College Gameday has visited Lawrence and festivities are already in motion on the hill. Here’s how to watch and participate in Saturday’s game in Lawrence.